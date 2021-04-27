Clergy in Motion, April 27

Appointments

The Rev. Orvin Lao has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity East beginning May 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. James Cathedral – Vicar (Expressions of interest to this email)

St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

St. Paul, Brighton

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Ordinations –

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday May 2 nd , 2021 at 4:30pm: Claire Latimer-Dennis Micah Latimer-Dennis

Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22 nd , 2021 at 7:30pm.

, 2021 at 7:30pm. The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27 th , 2021 at 4:30pm: Andrew Kuhl Ginnie Wong

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth

The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple

Conclusions

The Rev. Lesley Barclay will conclude her appointment as Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Grafton on April 30, 2021.

Retirements