Clergy in Motion, April 27
Appointments
- The Rev. Orvin Lao has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity East beginning May 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- St. James Cathedral – Vicar (Expressions of interest to this email)
- St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- St. Cuthbert, Leaside (contact York-Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
- St. Paul, Brighton
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Ordinations –
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday May 2nd, 2021 at 4:30pm:
- Claire Latimer-Dennis
- Micah Latimer-Dennis
- Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021 at 7:30pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4:30pm:
- Andrew Kuhl
- Ginnie Wong
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
Conclusions
- The Rev. Lesley Barclay will conclude her appointment as Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Grafton on April 30, 2021.
Retirements
- The Rev. Connie Phillipson has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at the Parish of North Essa will be June 27, 2021.