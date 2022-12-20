Clergy in Motion, December 20

Appointments

The. Rev. Canon Paul G. Walker has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Redeemer, Bloor St. as of December 18, 2022.

The Rev. Colin Bowler has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst and Midhurst beginning January 1, 2023.

The Rev. Irwin Sikha has been appointed Incumbent of St. Bede beginning January 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Christ Church, Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Grace Church in Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Our Saviour (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

St. Cyprian (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. George, Haliburton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Peter (Erindale)

Ordinations

The Rev. Michelle Yeung will be ordained a Priest at All Saints, Markham on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Louise Dightam will be ordained a Priest at Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ali McIntosh will be ordained a Priest at Christ Church, Deer Park on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6:30pm.

The Rev. Ginnie Wong will be ordained a Priest at St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ben Tshin will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Jake Cunliffe will be ordained a Priest at St. Mary Magdalene on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am.

The Rev. Jillian Ruch will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry