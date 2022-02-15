Clergy in Motion, February 15

Appointments

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse has been appointed Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington as of January 9, 2022.

The Rev. Mark Regis has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mary and St. Martha as of February 1, 2022.

The Rev. Dr. PJ Carefoote has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Olave, Swansea as of February 13, 2022.

Alexandra McIntosh has been appointed Assistant Curate of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning May 1, 2022.

The Rev. Binu Philip (Madhya Kerala) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Church of South India, Toronto beginning May 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

All Saints, King City (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Cyprian

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations – Postponed

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Celebrations of New Ministry – will be announced when dates are set

Conclusions