Clergy in Motion, February 15
Appointments
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse has been appointed Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington as of January 9, 2022.
- The Rev. Mark Regis has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mary and St. Martha as of February 1, 2022.
- The Rev. Dr. PJ Carefoote has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Olave, Swansea as of February 13, 2022.
- Alexandra McIntosh has been appointed Assistant Curate of Christ Church, Deer Park beginning May 1, 2022.
- The Rev. Binu Philip (Madhya Kerala) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Church of South India, Toronto beginning May 1, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- All Saints, King City (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- St. Cyprian
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations – Postponed
- Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St.
Celebrations of New Ministry – will be announced when dates are set
Conclusions
- The Rev. Jonathan Galles will conclude his appointment as Assistant Curate at St. Bride, Clarkson on February 28, 2022. He will be taking up an appointment in the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon.
- The Rev. Anish George will conclude his appointment as Priest-in-Charge of the Church of South India, Toronto on April 30, 2022. He will return to the Diocese of Madhya Kerala (South India) and resume ministry there.