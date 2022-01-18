Clergy in Motion, January 18

Appointments

The Rev. Andrew Colman has been appointed Assistant Curate of Holy Trinity, Guildwood as of January 11, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Nativity, Malvern

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations – Postponed

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Celebrations of New Ministry – will be announced when dates are set