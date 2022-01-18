Clergy in Motion, January 18
Appointments
- The Rev. Andrew Colman has been appointed Assistant Curate of Holy Trinity, Guildwood as of January 11, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- All Saints, King City (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Cyprian
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations – Postponed
- Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St.
Celebrations of New Ministry – will be announced when dates are set