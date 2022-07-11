Clergy in Motion, July 5

Appointments

The Rev. Margaret Rodrigues has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Redeemer, Bloor St. as of June 26, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Ted McCollum has been appointed Liturgical Officer for the Trent Durham Area as of July 1, 2022.

The Rev. Bob Bettson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Messiah beginning September 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Bishop Strachan School Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Peter (Erindale)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Brampton – July 17, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – September 18, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Peter, Cobourg will be October 30, 2022.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 1 – July 10, and August 9 – September 9, and all Bishops will be at Lambeth Conference July 25 – August 8. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 1 – July 10 – Dean Stephen Vail

July 25 – August 14 – Bishop Peter Fenty

August 15 – 26 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 27- September 9 – Bishop Peter Fenty