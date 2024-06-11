Clergy in Motion, June 11
Appointments
- Major the Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, Collingwood as of June 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Jake Cunliffe has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene beginning June 18, 2024.
- The Rev. Becca Whitla has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Stephen in-the-Fields beginning July 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) beginning September 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Mackenzie Wolf has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Bride, Clarkson beginning September 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Messiah
- Our Saviour
- St. George on Yonge
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
- St. Timothy, North Toronto – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
Ordinations
- Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be visiting the Diocese of Brasilia June 12-19, and on summer vacation from July 15 to August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:
June 12-19 – Bishop Kevin Robertson
July 15-26 – Bishop Peter Fenty
July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson
August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty