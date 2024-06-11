Clergy in Motion, June 11

Appointments

Major the Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, Collingwood as of June 1, 2024.

The Rev. Jake Cunliffe has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene beginning June 18, 2024.

The Rev. Becca Whitla has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Stephen in-the-Fields beginning July 1, 2024.

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) beginning September 1, 2024.

The Rev. Mackenzie Wolf has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Bride, Clarkson beginning September 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

Ordinations

Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be visiting the Diocese of Brasilia June 12-19, and on summer vacation from July 15 to August 18. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

June 12-19 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

July 15-26 – Bishop Peter Fenty

July 27-August 9 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 10-18 – Bishop Peter Fenty