Clergy in Motion, June 21

Appointments

The Rev. Canon John Hill has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of June 12, 2022 and Interim Priest-in-Charge of Messiah as of June 13, 2022.

The Rev. Gregory Fiennes-Clinton has been appointed Incumbent of the Parish of Lloydtown beginning July 1, 2022.

The Rev. Susan Snelling has been appointed Regional Dean of Nottawasaga beginning July 1, 2022.

The Rev. David Bryant has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, East Orangeville beginning September 1, 2022.

The Rev. Richard Newland has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George Memorial, Oshawa beginning September 1, 2022.

The Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, Collingwood beginning September 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Bishop Strachan School Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Peter (Erindale)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Ordinations

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl will be ordained a Priest at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 6:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Gerlyn Henry – Priest-in-Charge of Church of the Holy Wisdom – June 23, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Brampton – July 17, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Jennifer Reid has announced her retirement as of June 30, 2022.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 1 – July 10, and August 9 – September 9, and all Bishops will be at Lambeth Conference July 25 – August 8. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 1 – July 10 – Dean Stephen Vail

July 25 – August 14 – Bishop Peter Fenty

August 15 – 26 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 27- September 9 – Bishop Peter Fenty