Clergy in Motion, June 8
Appointments
- The Rev. Lucia Lloyd has been appointed Incumbent of St. John, Bowmanville as of June 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields has been appointed Sub-Dean and Vicar of St. James Cathedral beginning September 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Transfiguration (contact York-Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- St. Paul, Brighton
- St. Thomas, Brooklin
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations –
- Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021 at 7:30pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4:30pm:
- Andrew Kuhl
- Ginnie Wong
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple