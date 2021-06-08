Clergy in Motion, June 8

Appointments

The Rev. Lucia Lloyd has been appointed Incumbent of St. John, Bowmanville as of June 1, 2021.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields has been appointed Sub-Dean and Vicar of St. James Cathedral beginning September 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Transfiguration (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Nativity, Malvern

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

St. Paul, Brighton

St. Thomas, Brooklin

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations –

Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22 nd , 2021 at 7:30pm.

, 2021 at 7:30pm. The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4:30pm:

Andrew Kuhl

Ginnie Wong

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede