Clergy in Motion, March 15

Appointments

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18

Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1

Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1

Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1

Michelle Yeung – All Saints, Markham – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. George, Haliburton

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations –

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:

Max Dionisio

Jessica Dowling

Yohan Dumpala

Alexandra McIntosh

Jillian Ruch

Louise Dightam Simos

Ben Tshin

Michelle Yeung

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry –

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Philip, Etobicoke – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Retirements