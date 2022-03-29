Clergy in Motion, March 29

Appointments

The Rev. Maureen Hair has been appointed Interim Regional Dean of Huronia Deanery beginning March 29, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Erin Martin has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, King City beginning May 2, 2022.

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18

Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1

Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1

Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1

Benjamin Tshin – St. Paul, Bloor Street – June 1

Michelle Yeung – All Saints, Markham – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. George, Haliburton

St. John, East Orangeville

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations –

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:

Louise Dightam (Simos)

Max Dionisio

Jessica Dowling

Yohan Dumpala

Alexandra McIntosh

Jillian Ruch

Ben Tshin

Michelle Yeung

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry –