Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion, March 29

Appointments

  • The Rev. Maureen Hair has been appointed Interim Regional Dean of Huronia Deanery beginning March 29, 2022.
  • The Rev. Canon Erin Martin has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, King City beginning May 2, 2022.

The following ordinands have been appointed Assistant Curate in these parishes, after their ordination on May 1:

  • Jake Cunliffe (Southern Ohio) – St. Mary Magdalene – June 18
  • Yohan Dumpala – St. John the Baptist, Norway – May 1
  • Alexandra McIntosh – Christ Church, Deer Park – May 1
  • Jillian Ruch – St. Bride, Clarkson – May 1
  • Benjamin Tshin – St. Paul, Bloor Street – June 1
  • Michelle Yeung – All Saints, Markham – May 1

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

  • Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Bolton
  • Holy Trinity, Thornhill
  • St. George, Haliburton
  • St. John, East Orangeville
  • St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Area Bishop):

  • Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
  • St. Cyprian

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations –

  • The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 1 at 4:30 pm:
  • Louise Dightam (Simos)
  • Max Dionisio
  • Jessica Dowling
  • Yohan Dumpala
  • Alexandra McIntosh
  • Jillian Ruch
  • Ben Tshin
  • Michelle Yeung
  • Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry –

  • The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.
  • The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:00pm.