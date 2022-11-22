Clergy in Motion, November 22

Appointments

The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary, Richmond Hill beginning November 27, 2022.

The Rev. Irina Dubinski has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning January 8, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Grace Church in Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Craighurst & Midhurst (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

St. George, Haliburton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Peter (Erindale)

Ordinations

The Rev. Michelle Yeung will be ordained a Priest at All Saints, Markham on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Yohan Dumpala will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ben Tshin will be ordained a Priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Jillian Ruch will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff – November 27, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. Evan Silcox – Incumbent of Incarnation – January 22, 2023 at 10:00am.

Conclusions