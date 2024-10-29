 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – October 29

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
  • St. Paul, Uxbridge
  • St. Peter, Oshawa

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Brampton
  • St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

  • N/A

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Christ Church, Deer Park

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Ajith Varghese will be ordained a Priest at St. Philip on-the-Hill on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.

Reception of Orders

  • The Rev. Dr. Andreas D’Souza will have his Holy Orders received from the Roman Catholic Church at St. Paul, Runnymede on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Nicholas Hatt – Incumbent of St. Martin in-the-Fields – November 10, 2024 at 4:30pm.
  • The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Brian Suggs – Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James – December 15, 2024 at 4:00pm.