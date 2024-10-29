Clergy in Motion, October 29

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

St. Peter, Oshawa

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Ordinations

The Rev. Ajith Varghese will be ordained a Priest at St. Philip on-the-Hill on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.

Reception of Orders

The Rev. Dr. Andreas D’Souza will have his Holy Orders received from the Roman Catholic Church at St. Paul, Runnymede on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry