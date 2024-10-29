Clergy in Motion, October 29
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
- St. Peter, Oshawa
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Deer Park
Ordinations
- The Rev. Ajith Varghese will be ordained a Priest at St. Philip on-the-Hill on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.
Reception of Orders
- The Rev. Dr. Andreas D’Souza will have his Holy Orders received from the Roman Catholic Church at St. Paul, Runnymede on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 10:30am.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Nicholas Hatt – Incumbent of St. Martin in-the-Fields – November 10, 2024 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Brian Suggs – Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James – December 15, 2024 at 4:00pm.