Clergy in Motion, September 13
Appointments
- The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Chaplain of Bishop Strachan School as of August 22, 2022.
- The Rev. Johanna Pak has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope beginning October 6, 2022.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
- St. John, East Orangeville
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square
- St. Peter (Erindale)
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene – September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm.
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Incumbent of St. Paul, Newmarket – September 18, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – September 18, 2022 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton -Incumbent of Lloydtown – September 24, 2022 at 1:00pm (at St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg).
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby – October 2, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls – October 16, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Graham McCaffrey – Incumbent of St. Dunstan of Canterbury – October 16, 2022 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Canon Erin Martin – Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, King City – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Ken McClure – Incumbent of St. George, Allandale – October 30, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Christopher D’Angelo – Priest-in-Charge of St. David, Donlands/St. Andrew, Japanese – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff – November 27, 2022 at 4:00pm.