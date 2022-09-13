Clergy in Motion, September 13

Appointments

The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Chaplain of Bishop Strachan School as of August 22, 2022.

The Rev. Johanna Pak has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope beginning October 6, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Peter (Erindale)

Celebrations of New Ministry