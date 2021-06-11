Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends in Christ,

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has rained on the Pride parade. Most of the public Pride celebrations have been moved online again this year, and that has meant grief and sadness for many within the LGBTQ2S+ community who look forward to being together for mutual support and solidarity each year. The pandemic has been hard on many queer youth, especially those in the closet or separated from loving and supportive community.

As a Church, we stand with our gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, two-spirited, queer and questioning siblings. While we cannot be marching together as Proud Anglicans this year, parishes large and small, in small villages and large cities, are finding creative ways to be proud! I know of one parish that has painted a rainbow flag on its front steps for the month of June, another has built funds into its annual budget for a transgender ministry, others are having online services and celebrations in the joyful spirit of Pride.

As we rejoice in the beautiful diversity of God’s creation, the College of Bishops invites you to celebrate, support and stand with our LGBTQ2S+ siblings and their allies in whatever ways you can. And we look forward to being back out on the street next year!

Happy Pride!

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto