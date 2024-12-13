Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

Gratitude. The season of Advent provides us with the opportunity to prepare, to anticipate, to imagine and to make room. And these sentiments mean something unique at different points in one’s life. Like the year I spied the street hockey goalie pads tucked away in a hiding spot two weeks before Christmas. I think I was about 13. Street hockey was an everyday pastime on our street. Kids from our neighbourhood would flock in front of our house with sticks and ball, net and gloves. We would get hoarse yelling “CAR!” We played late into the afternoon and under the streetlamp until we were called in for supper. I loved playing in the net, though once the tennis ball got cold, hard and wet, a slapshot within close range always hurt like blazes. I asked Santa for street hockey pads from Canadian Tire. I even cut out the advert in the flyer, so that Santa might find them. And there they were tucked away in the closet. I couldn’t wait for Christmas.

At other junctures the anticipation, preparation and imagination of the season revolved around making Christmas for the kids a wonderland, making space at the table for a stranger, providing for a refugee family, grieving the loss of a family member and much more. And with each passing year, the anticipation of Christmas is met by moments of grace and the surprise inbreaking of God’s presence. Sometimes it was what a particular child said beyond the script of the pageant, a word in a carol that struck a chord of hope, a kind word spoken in the pew, the savouring of Christmas pudding that Dad used to make, a pause in the frantic pace of life to remember. In Advent we remember that God came and dwelt among us.

Gratitude. With each passing year my heart sings more and more the simple song of gratitude for every breath, every memory, every ministry, every church community, every opportunity to serve alongside so many in our Diocese who strive every day to serve the God of love that dwells in each of us. Our churches are full of gracious people of love.

Last evening, we gathered to say farewell and express our deep gratitude for two servants of the Church who have given so much of their time, talent and treasure to the enterprise in the Diocese. Canon Paul Baston has served as the registrar and vice-chancellor for almost 25 years. With his guidance, steady hand and wise counsel, synods have run like clockwork, the paperwork and licenses and procedures properly in order.

We did the same for Canon Rob Saffrey. For a combined service of 32 years, Rob served as the comptroller and director of finance for the Diocese and then as director of operations at St. James Cathedral before coming back next door to serve as executive director for the past six years. Rob epitomizes the idea of servant leadership. He has supported, championed and blessed the ministry of our Church. He has always served with such warmth, good humour, wisdom and faith. Rob always knew that the numbers represented people, and not the other way around.

Gratitude. Gratitude is always tinged with grief and joy, of parting and changing, of something old and something new. As we slowly gather in Bethlehem this Christmas, may our hearts be filled with deep gratitude for the gift of our lives. May you find ways of expressing your gratitude for friend and family, coworker and colleague, neighbour and pew mate. May you be richly blessed with joy and anticipation.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto