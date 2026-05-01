Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

The garden and trees are budding. Every morning we leave the house and we notice a little more growth from the day before. The tulips are turning red and yellow. The crocuses are standing proud, draped in purple. The buds on the trees are exploding. The cardinals are back again, building their nests in the cedar hedge, one twig at a time. Even though the temperatures hover around 10 degrees, the garden pushes forth. Just wait until the warmer weather comes, we say. Now, we won’t talk about the backyard. That’s Annie’s domain. She is our grandpup, a Bernese mountain dog. Nothing grows in the backyard, because Annie insists on digging it all up. It’s her nature.

Easter begins in the garden, too. The reality of Jesus being raised from the dead sinks in slowly like the emerging colours of the tulip and the unfurling of the leaves of the tree. It takes time for Mary. It takes time for Peter, and even longer for Thomas. And what is true for the early disciples is true for us, too. Faith, trust in Jesus, knowing God, being inspired by the Holy Spirit comes to us in our own time, in a unique way. The season of Easter gives opportunity for the Church to gather catechists, candidates for baptism, confirmation, reception and ordination to step into the garden and say a resounding “YES” to their baptism.

Last Sunday morning I had the joy of confirming two candidates at St. Augustine of Canterbury as the parish celebrated its 80th anniversary. In the afternoon, 45 candidates of all ages from 18 parishes were confirmed or received into the Anglican Communion. It was a deeply moving ceremony. It takes time to confirm 45 people, and with each candidate the same prayer with laying on of hands is repeated again and again, like a mantra inviting the Holy Spirit to unfurl, put down deeper roots, bring colour within and without:

Defend, O Lord, your servant (Name) with your heavenly grace, that (pronoun) may continue yours for ever, and daily increase in your Holy Spirit more and more, until (pronoun) comes to your everlasting kingdom.

This coming Sunday, three postulants – Yong-Sung Kang (Jonathan), Christine Elizabeth Lambert and Grace Barbara Rockett – will be ordained deacons in the Church. We will be using a new ordination rite that was given approval for trial use at General Synod last summer. And like the blessing at confirmation, the words of ordination with the laying on of hands will be repeated again and again:

God of grace, through your Holy Spirit, gentle as a dove, living, burning as fire, empower your servant Jonathan/Christine/Grace for the office and work of a deacon in the Church.

The garden of faith grows. In a couple of weeks, the Eglinton Deanery will gather 16 candidates for confirmation. I know that Bishop Riscylla and Bishop Kevin have also been busy doing the same in their archdeaconries. I find it so heartening to be a part of this moment in the Church as faith deepens, discipleship takes root and leaders are sent forth to witness to the love of God in our midst. If you are feeling the nudge of the Spirit to say a deeper “YES” to your baptism, reach out and follow your nature.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto