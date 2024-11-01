Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

I am writing this on Thursday afternoon, and, like the rest of our street and many of you, we are putting out the signs of welcome for trick-or-treaters who are coming this evening for Halloween. The bowl of candy and chocolate is ready, and I am really looking forward to greeting my smallest neighbours (and their families) as they come to the door in their costumes.

The American United-Methodist writer, composer and pastor Steve Garnaas-Holmes has said, “Halloween is a day when we get it right. Strangers come to us, beautiful, ugly, odd or scary, and we accept them all without question, compliment them, treat them kindly, and give them good things. Why don’t we live like that?”

These words resonate with me as I look ahead in my calendar to two events happening next week, both of which aim to deepen relationship and understanding between people who might be tempted to see each other as “odd” or even “scary.” I’m speaking of interfaith dialogue.

Next Thursday morning, I’m looking forward to the Toronto Area Interfaith Council’s breakfast reception, when Toronto mayor Olivia Chow will address a roomful of faith leaders from the major religions represented and practised around the GTA. It’s always a wonderful time of dialogue in mutual respect among the diverse and vibrant interfaith community, as we strive to build bridges across theological and spiritual differences and to celebrate the commonalities of what it means to live as people of faith in an increasingly secular world.

Next Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Bishop’s Committee on Interfaith Ministry is hosting the last evening in its online book study on The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want to Know about Each Other. This timely and powerful book is coauthored by two Ontarians, Raja Khouri (a Palestinian) and Jeffrey Wilkinson (a Jew). We are honoured and delighted that the authors are joining this third evening in the series to discuss their collaborative work – a sign of hope in itself – and the situation in the Holy Land, their understanding of what divides Israelis and Palestinians, and how Canada could and should respond. Everyone is welcome to attend, either in person at Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. (where you can get your book signed!) or online. You can sign up online if you plan to attend.

As we gladly open our doors tonight to our neighbours, let us also reach out in the coming days and weeks to our neighbours of other faiths, and be open – in humility – to listening and learning from them as they describe their beliefs and their experiences. In a world where distrust and fear is too often our default position, and chaos, violence or human degradation can result, it is critical that – as Jesus taught us and modelled personally – we welcome those whom others may consider different or strange, even those who may come from a different belief system, a different understanding of the Divine. Christians believe that every person is worthy of graciousness, kindness and generosity. These are gifts we can give out every single day.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto