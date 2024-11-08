Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

It was October of 1970. We were in the grips of the FLQ crisis in the province of Quebec. The War Measures Act was enacted. The sense of unease was widespread, even on the west island of Montreal. Being nine years old at the time, I did not fully comprehend what was happening, but the hushed tones between my parents at the dinner table indicated that they too were worried. Evacuation drills at our school were a regular occurrence. What made those days even more stressful was knowing that we were leaving. My father had answered the call to become the rector of St. George’s Church in St. Catharines, Ontario. Up to that point, no one in our extended family had lived outside the province of Quebec. We were the first to uproot, 54 years ago this month.

Before we left, the Asbil clan gathered on the farm to bid us farewell. During the party, my Aunt Verna and Uncle Hank took my older brother and I aside to impart words of wisdom, consolation, encouragement and advice that they hoped would help us to remember. Look, they said, when you move to Ontario, you can go for the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers or the Montreal Canadiens, but you can’t go for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Do you understand? With those words indelibly marked on our psyche, we left home to make a new future with the comfort that comes with the colours bleu, blanc et rouge.

This weekend, our extended family on Mary’s side will be gathering for a belated Thanksgiving dinner. The feast of turkey and all the trimmings will be consumed with waves of laughter, story-telling and contentment. With a gentle push away from the table, the last morsel of pie having been devoured, we will watch the puck drop at 7 p.m. I will be the lone fan rooting for the Habs in a room full of Leafs fans. No matter the outcome of the game… it’s just a game, a good distraction after a difficult week.

We face so many crises at the moment that seem to worsen day after day in Gaza, Lebanon and Israel, Ukraine and Russia, between protesters outside a Hindu temple and Sikh gurdwara in Peel region. In the aftermath of the presidential election in the United States, many south of the border wonder what’s happening to their country, what it means to wear red, white and blue. In the face of so much division and strife, it’s tempting to settle for the placebo of distraction. What we long for is a word of encouragement, consolation and wisdom.

Jesus provides a good word in Matthew 5:14-16 that helps us to remember.

You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hidden. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.

Remember your baptism. Remember your commitment to be light in the world. Remember.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto