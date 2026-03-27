Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

The word install comes from the Latin installare, which literally means “put into place” or “to be put in order.” And in a liturgical sense, to be seated. I have been thinking a lot about seats and being seated these last few days as I – and about 2,000 others from far and wide – made the pilgrimage to Canterbury Cathedral.

My journey began with seat 18H in economy, aboard an Air Canada flight to London. Then I found a seat in the crowded underground rail, navigating a suitcase during rush hour, followed by another seat on a train to Canterbury West Station.

Upon arrival, each guest was presented with an envelope that would contain a ticket with a numbered seat for the installation of The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan. (I must say, I felt a little like Charlie Bucket, who found the last golden ticket in a Whipple-Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight Bar in Willie Wonka.) The number on my ticket was T-A2. I imagined I would be near the rear like the letter T is at the rear of the alphabet. It mattered not; I was so giddy and so grateful to be present, on your behalf and that of the Canadian Compass Rose Society.

On the day of the installation, March 25, at the appointed time, we made our way through security at the gates of Canterbury Cathedral. Once inside, I fully expected to turn left into the nave and move toward the back, but I was instructed to climb the stairs to the right. Once I reached the transept, I thought this might be the section, but no. I was asked to keep climbing a further set of stairs. At the top of those, I was greeted by an usher who pointed to my seat, T-A2, just a few metres behind the Chair of St. Augustine. From that vantage point, I had a bird’s-eye view of the quire and the altar, upon which the crozier lay, waiting to be grasped and put into action. WOW!

The spirit of anticipation, joy, elation and hope continued to grow throughout the liturgy. From my seat some 180 metres (more than three Olympic-sized swimming pools) away, I could hear the Archbishop knock at the west door with her crozier. Slowly up the aisle the procession moved. The declaration of assent and the oaths were proclaimed. She was seated in her quire stall to symbolize her installation as diocesan bishop. The diocesan crozier was placed in her hand. Then came the last leg of her journey, climbing her way to the Chair of St. Augustine.

The marble chair seems imposing and yet in the grand space, it is truly a humble seat. The ceremonial seat is named after the first Archbishop of Canterbury, consecrated in 597. While not original, it was created sometime between 1201 and 1204. Archbishop Sarah was installed in the Chair of St. Augustine as Primate of All England and an instrument of Communion for the worldwide Anglican Church: put in place, placed in order. She is number 106, and the first woman. An awesome moment to witness and behold.

It was fitting that we were observing the Feast of the Annunciation, when Mary said “Yes” to the angel Gabriel when he announced the news that she would give birth to a son named Jesus. And on that day, Archbishop Sarah said an emphatic “Yes” to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury. This moment could not have happened were it not for the bravery, faithfulness, witness and sacrifice of all the women lay leaders, deacons, priests and bishops across the Communion who in their own time and way have said “YES” to God’s call to serve, and to persist. This is truly a Holy Spirit-inspired moment for the Church. Thanks be to God! There was so much joy and many tears shed when we greeted her as our newly installed Archbishop. WOW!

And now the work, the mission, continues as you and I prepare to step into the holiest of weeks.

I’m now on my way home, Seat 31C in economy.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto