21 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:

Mr. Thanenjayen Varun Balendra, ODT, St. Bede

Ms. Heather Conolly, ODT, St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Mrs. Olwen Davies, ODT, St. Hilary (Cooksville)

Mr. Robert de Savoye, ODT, St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax)

Mrs. Kamalini Dugan, ODT, Transfiguration

Mrs. Beverly Giamou, ODT, Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

Ms. Sharon Jones, ODT, St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

Ms. Anne Lane, ODT, Ascension, Port Perry

Ms. Anne Larkin, ODT, Christ Church, Deer Park

Ms. Sandra Lewis, ODT, St. Mary and St. Martha

Mrs. Sheryl MacPhail, ODT, Trinity Church, Bradford

Ms. June Marion, ODT, Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

Mrs. Lenna McLaughlin, ODT, St. Peter (Erindale)

Mr. Trent Morris, ODT, Messiah

Mr. Peter Newell, ODT, All Saints, Sherbourne St.

Mrs. Evelyn Pogue, ODT, St. Paul, Uxbridge

Mr. Raphael Richards, ODT, St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale West

Ms. Sheila Robson, ODT, All Saints, Whitby

Mrs. Irma Sengbusch, ODT, Holy Spirit of Peace

Mr. Donovan Solomon, ODT, St. James Cathedral

Ms. Gail Sparks, ODT, St. John, Whitby

They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.