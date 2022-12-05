21 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:
- Mr. Thanenjayen Varun Balendra, ODT, St. Bede
- Ms. Heather Conolly, ODT, St. Cuthbert, Leaside
- Mrs. Olwen Davies, ODT, St. Hilary (Cooksville)
- Mr. Robert de Savoye, ODT, St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax)
- Mrs. Kamalini Dugan, ODT, Transfiguration
- Mrs. Beverly Giamou, ODT, Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit
- Ms. Sharon Jones, ODT, St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- Ms. Anne Lane, ODT, Ascension, Port Perry
- Ms. Anne Larkin, ODT, Christ Church, Deer Park
- Ms. Sandra Lewis, ODT, St. Mary and St. Martha
- Mrs. Sheryl MacPhail, ODT, Trinity Church, Bradford
- Ms. June Marion, ODT, Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
- Mrs. Lenna McLaughlin, ODT, St. Peter (Erindale)
- Mr. Trent Morris, ODT, Messiah
- Mr. Peter Newell, ODT, All Saints, Sherbourne St.
- Mrs. Evelyn Pogue, ODT, St. Paul, Uxbridge
- Mr. Raphael Richards, ODT, St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale West
- Ms. Sheila Robson, ODT, All Saints, Whitby
- Mrs. Irma Sengbusch, ODT, Holy Spirit of Peace
- Mr. Donovan Solomon, ODT, St. James Cathedral
- Ms. Gail Sparks, ODT, St. John, Whitby
They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.