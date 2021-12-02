31 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:

Ms. Leonora Benjamin, ODT, Christ Church, Scarborough

Mrs. Margaret Blackie, ODT, Trinity Church, Aurora

Mr. Bruce Cameron, ODT, St. Timothy, North Toronto

Mrs. Norma Campbell, ODT, St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ms. Phyllis Dennis, ODT, St. Jude, Wexford

Ms. Lynne Dryla, ODT, Parish of Georgina

Ms. Gwen Duck, ODT, St. Mark, Port Hope

Mr. Andrew Duncanson, ODT, Grace Church on-the-Hill

Mr. Gordon Glandfield, ODT, Christ Church St. James

Mr. Stanley Bruce Gleeson, ODT, St. Matthew, Islington

Mr. Robert Hart, ODT, St. James Cathedral

Mrs. Janice Hodgson, ODT, St. James the Apostle, Sharon

Ms. Arienne Johnson, ODT, Nativity, Malvern

Mr. Gareth Kellett, ODT, Parish of Minden-Kinmount

Mrs. Judith Matthew, ODT, St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Ms. Linda McGlade, ODT, San Lorenzo-Dufferin

Ms. Elizabeth Ndzibah, ODT, St. Joseph’s Anglican Church

Mrs. Katya Park, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway

Mrs. Ruth Pengelly, ODT, Christ the King

Mr. Timothy Ralph, ODT, All Saints, Whitby

Mrs. Helen Patricia Reynold, ODT, All Saints, Kingsway

Mr. Robert Rhodes, ODT, Holy Trinity, Guildwood

Mrs. Lethel Shand, ODT, St. Andrew, Scarborough

Ms. Audrey Shepherd, ODT, Christ Church, Scarborough

Mrs. Leah Springford, ODT, All Saints, King City

Ms. Janet Stapleton, ODT, St. Peter, Cobourg

Ms. Verna Stellinga, ODT, Parish of Roche’s Point

Ms. Ann Wainwright, ODT, St. Clement, Eglinton

Mrs. Joycelyn Williams, ODT, St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Mrs. Sandra Wilson, ODT, St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Mrs. Betty Ann Wood, ODT, Parish of Newcastle

They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. Due to capacity restrictions, in-person seating is limited to ODT recipients and their invited guests. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.