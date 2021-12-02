31 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:
- Ms. Leonora Benjamin, ODT, Christ Church, Scarborough
- Mrs. Margaret Blackie, ODT, Trinity Church, Aurora
- Mr. Bruce Cameron, ODT, St. Timothy, North Toronto
- Mrs. Norma Campbell, ODT, St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- Ms. Phyllis Dennis, ODT, St. Jude, Wexford
- Ms. Lynne Dryla, ODT, Parish of Georgina
- Ms. Gwen Duck, ODT, St. Mark, Port Hope
- Mr. Andrew Duncanson, ODT, Grace Church on-the-Hill
- Mr. Gordon Glandfield, ODT, Christ Church St. James
- Mr. Stanley Bruce Gleeson, ODT, St. Matthew, Islington
- Mr. Robert Hart, ODT, St. James Cathedral
- Mrs. Janice Hodgson, ODT, St. James the Apostle, Sharon
- Ms. Arienne Johnson, ODT, Nativity, Malvern
- Mr. Gareth Kellett, ODT, Parish of Minden-Kinmount
- Mrs. Judith Matthew, ODT, St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- Ms. Linda McGlade, ODT, San Lorenzo-Dufferin
- Ms. Elizabeth Ndzibah, ODT, St. Joseph’s Anglican Church
- Mrs. Katya Park, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway
- Mrs. Ruth Pengelly, ODT, Christ the King
- Mr. Timothy Ralph, ODT, All Saints, Whitby
- Mrs. Helen Patricia Reynold, ODT, All Saints, Kingsway
- Mr. Robert Rhodes, ODT, Holy Trinity, Guildwood
- Mrs. Lethel Shand, ODT, St. Andrew, Scarborough
- Ms. Audrey Shepherd, ODT, Christ Church, Scarborough
- Mrs. Leah Springford, ODT, All Saints, King City
- Ms. Janet Stapleton, ODT, St. Peter, Cobourg
- Ms. Verna Stellinga, ODT, Parish of Roche’s Point
- Ms. Ann Wainwright, ODT, St. Clement, Eglinton
- Mrs. Joycelyn Williams, ODT, St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- Mrs. Sandra Wilson, ODT, St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Mrs. Betty Ann Wood, ODT, Parish of Newcastle
They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. Due to capacity restrictions, in-person seating is limited to ODT recipients and their invited guests. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.