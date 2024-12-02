42 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:

Mr. Jack Adams, ODT, St. Luke, Peterborough

Mr. John Amesbury, ODT, Parish of Ida and Omemee

Ms. Evernese Benskin, ODT, St. Stephen in-the-Fields

Mrs. Janice Biehn Douglas, ODT, St. Olave, Swansea

Mrs. Pauline Bourne, ODT, St. Hilda, Fairbank

Mrs. Audrey Bowers, ODT, Holy Spirit of Peace

Mrs. Marylou Bowles, ODT, St. Matthew and St. Aidan, Buckhorn

Mrs. Marylin Cartmill, ODT, All Saints, King City

Mr. Brian Clarke, ODT, St. Mary Magdalene

Ms. Hilda Cole, ODT, Parish of Belmont

Mr. Philip Conliffe, ODT, St. Martin in-the-Fields

Mrs. Barbara Coolen, ODT, Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Mrs. Nancy Cutler, ODT, Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Mr. Ezra Cyrus, ODT, Epiphany and St. Mark, Parkdale

Ms. Edith Davis, ODT, St. John the Baptist (Dixie)

Mrs. Jane De Cheverry, ODT, St. Hilary (Cooksville)

Mrs. June Dyer, ODT, Christ Church, Stouffville

Ms. Elizabeth, Fowl, ODT, St. Matthias, Bellwoods

Mrs. Joy Gannicott, ODT, Trinity Church, Aurora

Ms. Tina George, ODT, St. Bede

Ms. Kim Gollinger, ODT, Parish of Georgina

Mrs. Wendy Graham, ODT, St. Anne, Toronto

Ms. Joyce Green, ODT, St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale West

Mr. Tim Holman, ODT, St. George by the Grange

Mr. Walter Howell, ODT, St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough

Mrs. Evelyn Hullah, ODT, Ascension, Don Mills

Mr. Bill Hullah, ODT, Ascension, Don Mills

Mr. Tom Johnston, ODT, Parish of Roches Point

Ms. Becky Jones, ODT, Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Mr. Philip Kwan, ODT, St. John, Willowdale

Mr. John Lindsay, ODT, St. Peter, Cobourg

Mr. Robert Longworth, ODT, St. Michael and All Angels

Ms. Jackie Lue, ODT, Christ Church, Woodbridge

Ms. Margie Lyttle, ODT, St. George on Yonge

Mrs. Marlene Mueller, ODT, St. James the Apostle, Sharon

Ms. Bridget North, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway

Ms. Benita Pong, ODT, St. Christopher

Mr. Michael Rowland, ODT, St. Thomas, Huron Street

Mr. Paul Seto, ODT, St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga

Mr. Gary Spence, ODT, St. Peter (Erindale)

Mr. Michael Willmot, ODT, St. Paul, Bloor Street

Mrs. Diana Wong, ODT, St. Christopher

They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.