Anglicans invited to support BC in aftermath of fire

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is accepting donations to the Territory of the People as it supports recovery from the recent devastating wildfire. Here’s how you can give:

  • Give online to Emergency Response and type “Lytton Fire Emergency Fund” in the comments field.
  • Phone Mike Ziemerink, Donor Relations Officer, at 416-822-9083
  • Leave a voicemail toll-free at 1-866-308-7973 and they will return your call
  • Send a cheque to PWRDF at 80 Hayden St., Toronto, Ontario, M4Y 3G2 and mark “Lytton Fire Emergency Fund” in the memo field

Learn more on the PWRDF website.