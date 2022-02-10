Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Canada

In response to an invitation from Archbishop Linda Nicholls, Primate, and National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, will visit Canada between April 29 and May 3, 2022. He will meet with Anglican Indigenous people and Indigenous leaders in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan; Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, Ontario; and finally Toronto, Ontario.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior Archbishop of the Church of England and of the Anglican Communion worldwide. A particular focus of his primacy is the work of reconciliation wherever needed.

