Bishop announces sabbath leave

With the concurrence of the Chancellor, Bishop Andrew Asbil has announced that he will be taking a sabbath leave from May 5 – Sept. 2, 2025. This is Bishop Asbil’s seventh year as Bishop of Toronto and his first sabbath leave since 2011. During his time away, the bishop intends to walk the Pilgrimage of St. Cuthbert in Great Britain, to visit family in Germany, and to take a course at the Anglican Centre in Rome. He will also enjoy time for rest and rejuvenation. Bishop Andrew will interrupt his sabbatical briefly at the end of June to participate in General Synod and to chair the Synod Council planning meeting for November’s diocesan Synod.

While Bishop Andrew is away, Bishop Riscylla Shaw and Bishop Kevin Robertson will lead the Diocese in turn, assisted by other commissaries during their summer vacations. These commissaries and their dates will be announced in due course.

Please pray for Bishop Andrew and Mary Asbil as they anticipate this time of sabbath rest.