Bishop Bedford-Jones served in York-Scarborough, Trent-Durham

Bishop Michael Bedford-Jones died on Sunday, April 18. Ordained deacon in 1967 and priest in 1968, he served as assistant curate and senior assistant to the dean of St. James Cathedral, incumbent of Epiphany, Scarborough, incumbent of St. Aidan, Toronto, regional dean, honorary assistant of St. Martin in-the-Fields, Toronto, canon of St. James Cathedral, and executive assistant to the Bishop of Toronto. Transferring to the Diocese of Ontario in 1991, he took up an appointment as the incumbent of St. George’s Cathedral, Kingston, and dean of Ontario and rector of Kingston. Elected Bishop Suffragan for Toronto in 1994, he served as area bishop, first in York-Scarborough and later in Trent-Durham. After retiring in 2008, he served a number of interim priest-in-charge appointments, including St. Jude, Wexford and St. Peter, Cobourg.

Mrs. Bonnie Bedford-Jones has been discharged from hospital and continues to recover from COVID-19 at home. She is grateful for your prayers.

Funeral arrangements, including a diocesan memorial service, will be announced in due course.