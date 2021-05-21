Bishop declares Refugee Sunday, resources available

Bishop Andrew Asbil has designated Trinity Sunday, May 30, as Refugee Sunday in the Diocese. As it is also the first Sunday after Pentecost, that time when the early Church first awakened to its calling to be a place of welcome for all nations, we can be reminded of how our welcome transforms the world. Diocesan staff and staff at AURA, our ministry partner in refugee sponsorship, have produced a number of resources, including a video, factsheets, and prayer and worship resources, for your parish to use in observing Refugee Sunday. You can find them at https://www.toronto.anglican.ca/diocesan-life/social-justice-advocacy/welcoming-refugees/.

As part of its commitment to supporting parishes through the sponsorship process, AURA and diocesan representatives are launching a new initiative – the Diocesan Refugee Network. The objective of the network is to provide a forum to share information and increase communication among the many refugee committees within the Diocese. For our inaugural online meeting on Thursday, June 10 at 5 p.m., we will be moderating a discussion on issues/questions submitted in advance by attendees. To put yourself on the mailing list for this and subsequent meetings of the network, or to submit a question/issue for discussion, please contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.