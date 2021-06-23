Bishop to apologize to LGBTQ2S+ community

On Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m., Bishop Andrew Asbil will issue an apology to the Diocese’s LGBTQ2S+ community. This comes after months of prayerful reflection, intentional consultation and conversation with various members of our Diocese, and for Bishop Andrew personally, decades of walking alongside this community. He has invited those who have helped to shape the apology to be present with him and the College of Bishops at St. James Cathedral. Only those who have been invited will be admitted.

We hope you will watch the live stream on the diocesan YouTube channel and join Bishop Andrew in this significant moment in our life together as a Diocese.