Canons & vice-chancellors installed

On Sunday, March 27, the diocese’s new vice-chancellors and the new honorary canons of St. James Cathedral were installed in a service of Evensong at the cathedral.

 

The new vice chancellors are:

  • Marg Creal
  • Mark Hemingway
  • Gail Smith
  • John van Gent

The new honorary canons are:

  • The Rev. Canon Simon Bell
  • The Rev. Canon Andrea Budgey
  • The Rev. Canon Gregory Carpenter
  • The Rev. Canon Susan Climo
  • The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas-Bowman
  • The Rev. Canon James Ferry
  • The Rev. Canon Timothy Haughton
  • The Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig
  • The Rev. Canon Stephen Kirkegaard
  • The Rev. Canon Victor Li
  • The Rev. Canon Erin Martin
  • Canon Robert Saffrey
  • The Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor