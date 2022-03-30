Canons & vice-chancellors installed

On Sunday, March 27, the diocese’s new vice-chancellors and the new honorary canons of St. James Cathedral were installed in a service of Evensong at the cathedral.
The new vice chancellors are:
- Marg Creal
- Mark Hemingway
- Gail Smith
- John van Gent
The new honorary canons are:
- The Rev. Canon Simon Bell
- The Rev. Canon Andrea Budgey
- The Rev. Canon Gregory Carpenter
- The Rev. Canon Susan Climo
- The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas-Bowman
- The Rev. Canon James Ferry
- The Rev. Canon Timothy Haughton
- The Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig
- The Rev. Canon Stephen Kirkegaard
- The Rev. Canon Victor Li
- The Rev. Canon Erin Martin
- Canon Robert Saffrey
- The Rev. Canon Claudette Taylor