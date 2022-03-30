Canons & vice-chancellors installed

On Sunday, March 27, the diocese’s new vice-chancellors and the new honorary canons of St. James Cathedral were installed in a service of Evensong at the cathedral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anglican Diocese of Toronto (@anglicandioto)

The new vice chancellors are:

Marg Creal

Mark Hemingway

Gail Smith

John van Gent

The new honorary canons are: