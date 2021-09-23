 Skip To Content
News

Church leaders call on members to commemorate Sept. 30

Churches Beyond Borders (Primate Linda Nicholls plus leaders of the ELCIC, The Episcopal Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) have released a statement inviting all members of our churches to mark Sept. 30 as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (also referred to as Orange Shirt Day).

Read the statement from the bishops.

A recorded service is now available from the national church for use dioceses and parishes to mark Sept. 30. Visit anglican.ca/orangeshirtday for this video, as well as links to more resources.