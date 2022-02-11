Conversation series invites Diocese to dream

Bishop Andrew is inviting the Diocese to dream together about where God is leading us through this pandemic and beyond. “Tending the Soul” is a series of honest and hopeful conversations for the Church and its leaders about ministry in this time. What’s changed and what are we learning? Where are we finding abundance in the face of disruption? What do we imagine for the future?

Each hour-long session will include a conversation between church leaders, both lay and ordained, on a particular topic, with plenty of time for questions and discussion. Together we’ll share what’s tough in ministry these days, what we’ve discovered about best practices, and how we see the future unfolding.

There will be nine conversations on Thursdays at noon, with a break around Easter:

March 10: Where are we now? Highlights of what we’ve learned, two years later

March 17: Visioning and planning in transition

March 24: Talking about money

March 31: Reconnecting with our congregations: the art of pastoral visiting & dealing with pandemic grief

April 28: Speaking to the spirit: the church as a safe place for questions about meaning & purpose

May 5: Ministry with children, youth & families

May 12: Digital communications, websites & social media

May 19: Stories of Generosity: the transformative impact of giving

May 26: Adult education in an age of Zoom burn-out

You can choose to attend any or all of the sessions. They will be live streamed to the diocesan Facebook page.

Bishop Andrew, Bishop Riscylla and Bishop Kevin hope you’ll come with your thoughts, your questions and your dreams.