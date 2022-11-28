Delegates sought for Holy Land trip

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be participating in a 10-day delegation to the Holy Land in May 2023, and he’s inviting applications from members of the Diocese to fill the 11 other spots.

The program is open to all active clergy, members of religious orders, postulants and laity, including diocesan and parish staff.

During the delegation you will:

worship with Palestinian Christians

spend time with the people

meet and reflect with Palestinian Christians, Muslims, and Jewish Israelis and internationals who partner with Sabeel in non-violent resistance against the violation of international and humanitarian law

experience the realities of the Palestinian community living under Israeli Occupation: the Wall, settlements, checkpoints, confiscated land and demolished homes, refugee camps and environmental degradation

be in solidarity with the Palestinian Christian community.

visit Bethlehem, Mount of Olives, Nazareth, Capernum, Jabob’s Well and many more!

All on-the-ground costs are covered; delegates will need to pay only for their airfare. The application deadline is Jan. 5, and delegates will be selected by Feb. 15.

The Naim Ateek Anglican Delegation Program is a partnership between Canadian Friends of Sabeel and Sabeel Jerusalem, established in honour of Rev. Dr. Naim Ateek.

To learn more, visit the Canadian Friends of Sabeel website.

Download a poster to share with your community.

How to apply

Each applicant must prepare a two-page paper detailing:

What motivates you to apply as a delegate to the Holy Land?

If you have been to the Holy Land previously, please indicate when (how many times) and with whom, and share with us some of your experience. Why do you want to return?

What are your learning objectives, and how might this learning be implemented into your current ministry setting? How might others benefit from your experience?

Where and/or how do you plan to share your story upon return?

You will also need a recommendation from your bishop, or in the case of laity, your parish priest.

If you’re requesting additional funds due to financial need, include an extra half-page noting this request and any avenues (local parish, community service organizations) from which you may be able to request additional funding.

Submit these materials to info@friendsofsabeel.ca by Jan. 5, 2023, with the subject line “Anglican Delegation Program 2023 Application.”

Commitment

Applicants must be prepared to commit to: