Diocese hires new executive director

By Stuart Mann

The diocese’s next executive director is no stranger to helping parishes.

Varun Balendra, ODT, has been a member of the Diocesan Volunteer Corps for the past six years, serving as a Canon 24 administrator and a PEMG coach. In those volunteer roles, he has provided administrative and financial expertise to parishes in crisis, restoring them to financial health and long-term growth.

“I had a calling to that work and I really enjoyed it,” says Mr. Balendra. “That experience – working with the bishops and staff and parishes – was one of the key reasons why I accepted this position.”

Mr. Balendra will succeed Canon Rob Saffrey, who is retiring on Dec. 31. As the diocese’s executive director, he will oversee the administrative and most of the program functions of the Synod Office. He will also have administrative oversight of the diocese’s Synod.

Mr. Balendra will start on Oct. 23 and will shadow Canon Saffrey for the remainder of the year. “I will be like a sponge, learning from Rob,” he says. “I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can from him and what needs to be done in the diocese. I’m also looking forward to meeting with the bishops and staff and committees and volunteers, to learn about their work and where they need help. And I’m keen to advance Cast the Net in the new year.”

He describes his leadership style as servant-leadership, using a collaborative approach to help people make key decisions.

An accountant by profession, Mr. Balendra comes to the diocese after working at a public service regulator for the past 18 years. A lifelong Anglican, he is a member of St. Bede, Toronto, which he attends with his wife and daughter, and is currently the rector’s warden.

Bishop Andrew Asbil says he is delighted that Mr. Balendra has accepted the role of executive director. “He brings such a wealth of experience in his work and volunteering, both in the Church and wider world,” he says. “He is thoughtful, compassionate, hard-working and strategic. All these gifts are undergirded with a strong faith. I am looking forward to working closely with him.”