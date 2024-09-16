Faith leaders urge reversal on site closures

Bishop Andrew Asbil is one of many faith leaders who have signed an open letter calling on Premier Doug Ford and provincial health minister Sylvia Jones to reverse their decision to close 10 of the province’s 17 safe consumption sites. Five of these sites are in the Diocese, within the City of Toronto. Located in areas of greatest need, these sites have reversed more than 21,000 overdoses since 2020. Experts commissioned by the province have not recommended the closure of these sites, but rather the expansion of harm reduction services across the province.

Individuals can also add their own signatures to the letter.