In video, archbishop asks Anglicans to mark pandemic’s anniversary

In this video, Archbishop Anne Germond, metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario, calls on Anglicans to mark the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 11 with a day of fasting and prayer. She is asking Anglicans to observe three minutes of silence at 11:35 a.m. on that day. A rite to mark the anniversary can be found here. Alternatively, parishes can mark the anniversary during their worship services on Sunday, March 14. For more information, read her letter from March 2.