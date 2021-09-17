Mandatory vaccination policy posted

As announced in Tuesday’s pastoral letter from Bishop Andrew Asbil, the Diocese is introducing a policy that requires clergy, diocesan employees and volunteers, and parish employees and volunteers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The full policy is now available on the diocesan website, along with a tracking sheet for churchwardens to use as they verify proof of vaccination among parish staff and volunteers.

It’s important we implement this policy quickly so that we can offer our best protection to the diocesan community. Effective September 30, 2021, any employee, member of the clergy or volunteer who attends at a workplace must show proof of being vaccinated with two doses of a vaccine or combination of vaccines approved by Health Canada, with the second dose having been administered at least two weeks prior to the in-person attendance.

Parishes are also expected to post this policy in a public place so that all members of the parish community are aware of it. Churchwardens are to ensure that other organizations functioning on parish property are also aware of it.

The policy applies to every bishop, priest, deacon, and lay person under the jurisdiction of the Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Toronto engaged as an office holder, employee, service provider or volunteer.

Please read the policy for full details about its scope and implementation procedures.