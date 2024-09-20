Metropolitan calls for prayer

Archbishop Anne Germond, Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario, is asking Anglicans to pray for the Provincial Synod gathering that will take place in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 24-28. Read Bishop Germond’s letter.

A Synod prayer will be prayed by delegates throughout the gathering, and it can be used in parishes on Sept. 22:

Great Spirit, ancient of days yet ever new,

you are the bringer of new life;

the disturber of old paths.

You bear our sorrows, fuel our joy, and inspire us by your promises.

Be with us in ‘Baawaating,’ The Place of the Rapids,

as we take counsel together

for the mission of your church in our Province.

Be our centre as we stand at the crossroads with eagerness and hope.

Guide us along the good way.

Strengthen our resolve to embrace without fear

the birth pangs of the new age,

and give us courage to persevere in speaking

your word of life that overcomes death.

We ask this in the power and name of Jesus Christ our Lord.