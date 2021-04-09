Primate, Diocese express gratitude for Prince Philip’s life, faith

Archbishop Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, has written a statement offering her deepest condolences to the Queen on the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “As we remember the Prince, we recall his many visits to Canada and his unwavering support of young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards,” she writes. “Most especially we remember his strong commitment to duty and service through his own military career and his unwavering support of you, his monarch and spouse, and his nation.”

The Primate also shared a Prayer of Thanksgiving for his life.

The Diocese of Toronto expressed its gratitude for the Duke of Edinburgh’s years of service. “We are grateful to God for Prince Philip’s life-long service to Queen and Commonwealth, and for his deep and abiding faith. May light perpetual shine upon him, and may his soul rest in peace.”

St. James Cathedral in Toronto is planning a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, to be livestreamed in the near future. Individual parishes may wish to toll their bell 99 times, either today or on the day of the funeral, in honour of the years of Prince Philip’s life.