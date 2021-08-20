PWRDF accepting donations for Haiti earthquake relief

PWRDF is accepting donations to respond to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Caribbean nation of Haiti in August. Early counts report more than 200 people have died. The epicentre of the quake was about 150 km west of Port-au-Prince, along the same fault lines as the earthquake of 2010 which killed 220,000 people.

PWRDF has supported several different development partners in Haiti over the years, including Partners In Health Haiti, and humanitarian relief responses after the 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

A current partner on the ground is Rayjon Share Care Haiti. “We have been able to contact most of our partners in Haiti, and are happy to report that they are safe,” says Executive Director Heather Smith. “The damage seems to be far away from all current Rayjon-supported initiatives and partner communities. But this will be another hard time for Haiti, in the midst of already steep challenges.”

PWRDF will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with its partners to determine the best way to support emergency relief. Please keep the people of Haiti in your prayers. Donations can be made online and designated to its Emergency Response, then indicate Haiti Earthquake in the notes section. You may also call Donor Relations Officer Mike Ziemerink during business hours at 416-822-9083, leave a voicemail toll free at 1-866-308-7973 or send a cheque with a memo “Haiti Earthquake” to 80 Hayden St. Toronto, Ontario, M4Y 3G2.