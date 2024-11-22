Toronto priest receives Lambeth award

The Ven. Paul Feheley, incumbent of St. Michael and All Angels, Toronto, has been awarded the Cross of St. Augustine for Services to the Anglican Communion. Lambeth Palace conferred the award for his outstanding and effective love, knowledge, wisdom and dedication to communicating the gospel in the Anglican Church worldwide.

In the early 1980s, Archdeacon Feheley was a founder of and participant in “Godshow” on one of Canada’s largest radio stations. He hosted more than 40 episodes of the TV program “Anglicans in the Eighties,” presenting the Christian faith in an intelligent, creative and effective way. He later served on the board of The Anglican, chaired the committee directing diocesan communications and acted as interim editor of the Anglican Journal. He has been principal secretary to three Primates of the Anglican Church of Canada.

In 2008 and 2022, Archdeacon Feheley was seconded to the Lambeth Conference communications team. He was also asked to assist with communications at the installation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, numerous Primates’ meetings and the last six Anglican Consultative Council meetings. He has assisted the Anglican Communion Office with communications committees and hiring communications staff.

In its citation, Lambeth Palace said Archdeacon Feheley “has given outstanding service to the Anglican Communion as a Canadian pioneer of Church communications. He has been a valued communications staff member to all of the instruments of Communion over 15 years and has worked consistently as a bridge-builder during times of significant stress in the Anglican Communion through his faithful, humble, prayerful ministry as a disciple of Jesus Christ.”