The Blessing of Oils and Renewal of Ordination Vows took place at St. James Cathedral on April 12. Bishop Andrew Asbil addressed the clergy of the Diocese at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Bishop Riscylla preached, and jubilee stoles were presented to clergy celebrating 25, 50 and 60 years of ordination.

Watch Bishop Andrew’s address and the service below and see the service leaflet.