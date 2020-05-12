Clergy in Motion, May 12

Appointments

The Rev. Penny Lewis has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. John, East Orangeville as of February 23, 2020.

The Rev. Carol Hardie has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James, Orillia as of May 10, 2020.

The Rev. Chris Dow has been appointed Regional Dean of North Peel Deanery beginning July 1, 2020.

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena has been appointed Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit beginning July 1, 2020.

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington beginning July 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)

St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

All Saints, Whitby

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Parish of Lakefield

Trinity, Streetsville

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Stouffville

Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Ordinations – dates pending

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).

Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington