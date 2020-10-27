Bulletin Board October 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese accepting nominations for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The Diocese of Toronto is now accepting nominations for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto. The purpose of the Order is to recognize and honour those members of the laity in the Diocese who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Peterborough, Parkdale/West Toronto, York Mills, and York Central. The nomination form is available on the Diocese of Toronto website and can be submitted until Nov. 22.

Clerics and parish staff reminded to renew police record checks

Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith stipulates that all active clergy (Incumbents, Priests-in-charge, Interim Priests-in-charge, Associate Priests, Deacons, Honorary Assistants and Assistant Curates) are required to have their police record checks renewed every three years and these must be obtained through XpressChek. Please be in touch with the Screening Coordinator at your parish to ensure your application for a police record check is submitted. It is your responsibility to keep track of when you last completed a police record check and when you are due for a renewal. Please ensure that you complete this process as soon as possible. The forms and instructions can be found at: www.toronto.anglican.ca/forms-and-resources/ (Appendix M – Police Records Check). Please ensure your police record check is renewed by Nov. 20, 2020.

Parishes encouraged to be in full compliance with the Screening Policy for 2020

Please take some time to review your screening files for your staff and volunteers that were engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Have all the screening steps been completed? For more information, see the Implementing Screening Steps Chart.

Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated?

Do any of the screening steps need to be renewed? To assist you with tracking this, you may use the Screening Steps Worksheet.

When you complete your annual Churchwardens’ and Incumbent’s returns for 2020, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before March 15, 2021 when the annual returns are due. There are resources available on the Diocese’s website to assist with the implementation of this policy. If you have any questions about what is required, please contact Aneita Chang.

Diocesan events

Celebrate Bishop Fenty’s retirement with us

On Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., join us on Zoom to celebrate Bishop Peter Fenty’s retirement. To mark this special occasion, we would like to create a scrapbook for Bishop Peter, and we need your help to do this. If you have a great story or remembrance, a picture to share or card from him, please send them to Jennipher Kean by Nov. 13. To join us for this special event, please register today and see the event flier for more information.

Celebrate FaithWorks Sunday on Nov. 22

The College of Bishops has dedicated Nov. 22, the last Sunday of Pentecost, the Reign of Christ, as FaithWorks Sunday. It is an opportunity to promote and manifest God’s will be done “on Earth as it is in heaven” through the ministries of FaithWorks. Please consider distributing promotional material or having an event, a talk or sermon at your parish. A video sermon and promotional video are available online through the FaithWorks office. Additional brochures and materials are also available at the FaithWorks office. For more information on FaithWorks, its ministry partners, updates and parish reporting forms, please visit their website.

Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries hosts video series

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries is producing a video series through October and November. A new video will be released once a week until Nov. 14. All videos will be available for viewing on the Facebook page.

Oct. 31: The Rev. Don Downer – Healing/Caring for God’s Creation

As everyone is able, please watch two Netflix documentaries prior to this presentation. One is called “Chasing Coral” and it focuses on the impact of global warming on coral reefs around the world. The other is “My Octopus Teacher,” which tells the story of a person who is unhappy with life who connects with, and learns from, an octopus.

Nov. 7: The Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger – Praying with the healing miracles of Jesus

Nov. 14: Nancy Truscott and Cheryle Pollock – Parish Nursing

Area Events

Parkdale-West Toronto deacons host documentary viewing and discussion

The Deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto deanery invite all who are interested to join them in a three-part series exploring the documentary “Doctrine of Discovery: Stolen Lands, Strong Hearts” on Thursday Nov. 12, 19, and 26 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. The film explores the doctrine of discovery, a religious and legal framework that declared the Americas “empty land” and their Indigenous inhabitants less than fully human. This doctrine not only undergirded the colonization and settling of the Western hemisphere but continues to function in our legal systems today. The Rev. Canon Ginny Doctor, Indigenous Ministries Coordinator for the Anglican Church of Canada and executive producer of the film, will lead the discussions on November 12 and 19; the facilitator for Nov. 26 is TBA. Please register to receive the Zoom link.

External Events

Climate campaign hosts online fall forums

For the Love of Creation, a campaign endorsed by the Anglican Church of Canada, is hosting a fall forum every Monday evening this November on Zoom (7:30-8:30 pm ET). Join in to learn more about our collective work for climate justice, engage with guest speakers, and take action for climate justice together online. Registration is required, and if you have questions, please email flc.pac@gmail.com. English/French translation will be available for all sessions except Nov. 16.

Nov. 2: Communicating Climate Change

Nov. 9: Advocating for Climate Justice

Nov. 16: Grieving, Healing, and Connecting with Creation (English Only)

Nov. 23: Creation Care: A Letter of the Faithful

Nov. 30: Climate Action Now!

Resources

York-Credit Valley Area grant fall deadline approaching

The fall deadline to apply for York-Credit Valley area grants is this Sunday, Nov. 1. Visit the York-Credit Valley Grants page to learn more and download an application form.

Outreach prayer cycle available

Every year, the Social Justice & Advocacy department prepares a prayer cycle to uphold the outreach ministries of our Diocese in prayer from the First Sunday of Advent through the Reign of Christ. The Outreach Prayer Cycle for 2019-2020 can be found on the Diocese’s website. Please take the time to review the entry for your parish, and if it needs updating, please send updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Monday, Nov. 16.

Job Postings

St. George on Yonge seeks parish treasurer

St. George on Yonge is looking for a person with experience as a treasurer who can oversee the finances of the parish. This position would work with the wardens and office administrator to ensure accurate records, preparation and monitoring of the annual budget, as well as completion of the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. It is estimated that this would involve 7 – 10 hours per month. Please see the ministry description for more information about the position. Contact the church office at 416-225-1922 or office@stgeorgeonyonge.ca to apply or for further information.