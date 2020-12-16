Bulletin Board December 16

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

2021 clergy remuneration information posted

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memo (PDF) is now available on the Remuneration and Benefits page. Churchwardens, treasurers and clergy are reminded to read the information.

Clergy reminder about T1213 package

Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and have not received a response, please follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281. Please submit your written approval from CRA to payroll by Jan. 15, 2021.

Reminder to Register for Sexual Misconduct Policy Training for Clergy 2021

All active clergy in the Diocese of Toronto will be required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy Training session. Active clergy refers to incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests, and assistant curates. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker, Eran Talitman, PhD, Clinical Team Leader from Southdown Institute. Registration details will be emailed to active clergy.

The sessions have been booked at the following locations but could switch to online Zoom/Video Conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Zoom conferencing (sold out)

Thursday, Feb. 25: Zoom conferencing

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Trinity, Streetsville

Thursday, Oct. 28: St. Andrew, Scarborough

There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. You are required to attend one session . Registration will be limited to 40 participants per session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you.

If you are unable to attend at any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

Diocesan Events

Primate encourages Anglicans to ring bells on Christmas

Archbishop Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, has invited every parish with a bell, and every parishioner with a bell at home, to ring out our joy at 12 p.m. on Christmas Day. In her letter, she says “Let’s share with the world that despite all the restrictions and losses we are facing, Christ is born and hope is renewed.”

Anglican Church of Canada to host virtual Lessons and Carols service

The service of Lessons and Carols is one of the most widely anticipated and well-known events during Advent. And yet, many may not experience this event locally, due to a number of physical worship spaces being temporarily closed due to public health protocols related to the pandemic. Anticipating this potential reality, General Synod has worked with Anglican cathedrals across Canada to offer a special, national service of Lessons and Carols this Advent season, and to help us all prepare for the coming of the Kingdom of God. A broadcast of the national Lessons & Carols service will take place on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. (ET).

The service will be approximately an hour in length and will be available for viewing on this page, as well as Facebook and YouTube, on or after the broadcast time.

Job Postings

All Saints Church-Community Centre seeks fundraising manager

Do you have a passion for fundraising and compassion for people in need? All Saints Church-Community Centre is looking for a Fundraising Manager to coordinate all aspects of All Saints’ fund development, including the cultivation of individual, corporate, and foundation giving. This part-time permanent position will be supervised by the Priest-Director and guided by the Director of Stewardship Development for the Diocese of Toronto. Salary is $45,000+ and includes a full benefits package. For more details, see the position description and application details here.

St. John’s York Mills seeks worship music leader

St John’s York Mills Anglican church is looking for a part-time Praise and Worship Music leader to work under the direction of our Director of Music. The successful applicant should have musical talent that spiritually engages and draws people into worship. They should be flexible, energetic, adaptable and an enthusiastic team player. They should be able to sing and/or play an instrument and be able to read music. An application with references and samples of work (YouTube links or emailed video recordings) should be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca before Dec. 17, 2020.

St. Cuthbert’s, Leaside seeks youth ministry coordinator

St. Cuthbert’s, Leaside is looking for a part-time youth ministry coordinator to reboot and build up its children’s and youth ministry so that children and youth in the community are shaped and nurtured in the Good News of God that is found in Jesus Christ in a safe, friendly, and welcoming environment. A second purpose of the role is to encourage, equip and effectively coordinate lay volunteers serving in these ministries. For more details and how to apply, see the job description.

Holy Trinity, Guildwood seeks parish administrator

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is looking for a permanent part-time parish administrator to provide administrative support to the priest, wardens and congregation for worship, key meetings, programs and other needs; efficiently manage the church office and facility use; and implement and respond to communication needs. For more information and how to apply, please see the job description.