Bulletin Board April 5

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Episcopal coverage of deaneries shifts

As the College of Bishops continues to manage episcopal coverage across the Diocese, Huronia Deanery has moved from Bishop Kevin Robertson to Bishop Andrew Asbil’s direct oversight effective April 1. The Bishop’s Office has updated the chart that describes episcopal coverage during this period of transition while the Episcopal Leadership Implementation Team works toward a new system of territorial archdeacons supporting the College of Bishops.

Musical artists sought for cabaret

Now in its third year, the Bishop’s Company Cabaret is looking to celebrate artists in the Anglican community as it raises funds to support the work of the Bishop’s Company. The cabaret aims to provide a selection of diverse performances, and all artists are welcome to apply. An honorarium will be provided to each act. Apply to bishopscompany@toronto.anglican.ca by April 29 with examples of your work. Selected artists will be notified on May 6, with final submissions due Aug. 31. To learn more, watch last year’s cabaret and visit the Bishop’s Company on Facebook.

Supply clergy list being compiled

As in previous years, the Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy who might be available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations or in an emergency. If you’re willing and able, email Canon Mary Conliffe or her assistant Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that you don’t mind being shared with others.

Diocesan events

Register now for ACW annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting by Zoom on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Renewed for Change” with guest speaker Dr. Scott Brubacher from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. Participants need to register in advance, unless they plan to call in by phone. For more details, visit the ACW page.

Questions about summer camps answered

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is holding an online workshop about vacation bible schools and summer camps on April 7 at 7 p.m. It will cover how to plan an in-person camp and what training to offer leaders, and it will include time for participants to share tips with each other. Register online.

Clergy reminded about confirmation service

Bishop Andrew Asbil will preside at the diocesan service of Confirmation at St. James Cathedral on April 24 at 4:30 p.m. The service will take place using the Spring Guidelines and masks will be worn. If you have prepared confirmands from your parish, be in touch with Canon Mary Conliffe or her assistant Amanda Lowry for more information.

Save the date: Pre-election information night

Ontario will go to the polls on June 2. What are the issues at stake regarding income security, affordable housing and the environment? How can we vote our values as faithful citizens? The dioceses of Toronto and Niagara will be hosting a pre-election information session online on the evening of April 27. At this free, non-partisan event, participants will hear about the issues and get resources and questions to pose prospective candidates. More details to come.

Event explores translation of prayers

The Bishop’s Collaborative for Right Relations is hosting “Translation for Decolonization” on April 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will connect and collaborate with people who are interested in translating prayers for National Indigenous People’s Day into languages close to their hearts. Download the poster to learn more. To register, email the Rev. Leigh Kern, right relations coordinator, at lkern@toronto.anglican.ca.

Youth leaders invited to retreat

Youth leaders are invited to the annual Spark! retreat, a day of worship, prayer and discussion on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation, Toronto. Participants will discuss the book The Love That is God. Lunch is provided. The first 15 registrants will receive a free copy of the book. Register online.

Chrism mass celebrates clergy jubilees

The Blessing of Oils and Renewal of Ordination Vows will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 12 at 11 a.m. Bishop Riscylla Shaw will preach, and jubilee stoles will be presented to clergy celebrating 25, 50 and 60 years of ordination. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel. All are welcome to attend all or any part of the morning:

The cathedral nave will open at 9 a.m., and everyone is invited to enter into the spirit of quiet contemplation.

Bishop Andrew Asbil will give a short reflection at 9:30 a.m. for the clergy of the Diocese, which will also be live streamed.

The Brothers of the Holy Cross will offer the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the St. George Chapel from 10-11 a.m.

At the end of the service, consecrated oils will be distributed. You can bring your own small containers or exchange those that were issued last year.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff are holding Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you’re strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. The sessions are:

April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register.

April 9, 10 am to noon. Register.

Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information and the toolkit.

Tending the Soul continues after Easter

The Tending the Soul conversation series about ministry in this time will continue on April 28 with a session about the Church as a safe place for questions about meaning and purpose. For more details, including dates, topics and videos from the first four sessions, see the event listing.

External events

Stations take Christians on outdoor pilgrimage

Crossings: A Journey to Easter is an all-outdoor art exhibition featuring 16 art pieces depicting the scriptural stations of the cross. Set at sites throughout downtown and midtown Toronto, the Stations are captured through sacred art pieces expressing the dramatic moments of Jesus’ final hours. This pilgrimage-style journey will offer an opportunity to reflect on how the story of Jesus offers a way to respond to contemporary social justice issues. It runs until April 14. To learn more, visit crossingstoronto.com.

Job postings

Executive director of foundation sought

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is seeking a fundraiser with a passion for relationship building and demonstrated experience securing large gifts to be its executive director. The starting salary for this full-time position is $80,000. See the job post for more details and to apply.

Director of parish operations wanted

Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking an individual with superior management, interpersonal and communications skills and a background in faith-based communities to become its director of parish operations, reporting to the senior clerical leader of the church. The position is open to clergy or lay candidates. To learn more, see the full job post. To apply, send a cover letter and resume in one file to HumanResources@theredeemer.ca by 4 p.m. on April 19.

Province seeks executive officer

The Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario is seeking a half-time executive officer to provide administrative oversight to the province, help the Metropolitan in her capacity as president of the Provincial Synod, and maintain records of provincial happenings. For full details on the position and how to apply, see the job post. The deadline is April 30.

Staff changes

Elin Goulden, social justice and advocacy consultant, returned from leave on April 5. She will work part-time hours this week and resume full-time hours on April 11.