Bulletin Board Dec. 17

Diocesan business

Diocesan offices to close for Christmas

The diocesan offices will close for Christmas at noon on Dec. 24. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.

Diocese responds to BAO requirements

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) is enforcing its legislation requiring cemeteries to invest directly with eligible trustees, so the BAO can receive reports directly from the trustee and not the Diocese, which is not a regulated trust company. The Diocese is working with the BAO on alternative solutions to avoid liquidating the Cemetery Trust Fund. Don’t divest these funds to other trustees due to pressure from the BAO, but let the Diocese know if the BAO reaches out to you with this request. (This is applicable only to cemeteries currently invested with the Diocese.) If you have any questions, contact Patricia D’Souza at pdsouza@toronto.anglican.ca.

Say yes to new shelters

The need for shelter in Toronto is critical, with more than 200 people turned away each night. The city has announced a plan to create 20 new shelter sites between 2024 and 2033. These shelters are smaller and located near transit routes and other services. They will be designed to support the needs of diverse shelter populations, integrate into their surrounding communities and be converted into permanent supportive housing. Churches can play an important role in supporting new shelters and the people they serve, acting as a bridge between the shelters and the wider community. If your parish is near one of the planned sites, Elin Goulden, social justice and advocacy consultant, can work with you on ways you can welcome your unhoused neighbours. All Toronto residents are encouraged to sign this petition supporting this expansion of shelter services.

Remuneration memo revised

The Clergy Remuneration Memo for 2025 has been revised to reflect updated information received from the Pension Office for medical benefit and life insurance premiums for 2025. You can download it from the diocesan website.

Social justice vestry motion posted

The social justice vestry motion for 2025, “Protecting and Expanding Harm Reduction in Ontario,” is available on the diocesan website. Take time to review it and share it with your parish before your annual vestry meeting. The Social Justice and Advocacy Committee is working on supplementary resources that will be added to the web page in January, including a Q&A video. If you have questions about the motion, send them to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 14. The video will be ready during the week of Jan. 20.

T1213 packages mailed

The 2025 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed in August. You need to file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you haven’t yet submitted your paperwork, you should do so immediately. If you’ve submitted your paperwork but haven’t received a response from the CRA, call its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281. The Diocese must receive a copy of the letter from the CRA to process your tax reduction at source; send a copy to kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 14. If you send your letter after that date, retroactive adjustments will be applied to future payrolls to make up the tax credit.

Allotment calculations posted

Diocesan allotment calculations for 2025 are available on the Annual Returns page. Appeals of allotment must be made in writing by Dec. 31 to the attention of Patricia D’Souza for the Finance Committee. Congregations are encouraged to respond earlier so timely arrangements can be made. Appeals must be supported by:

A letter stating the specific amount being appealed and the proposed allotment amount. Reasons for the appeal. Audited financial statements for 2023 if the Diocese does not already have those documents. Financial statements for the first three quarters of 2024.

Any questions concerning appeals or allotment calculations may be made to Keri Stilling.

Diocesan events

Season launches new workshops

Registration is open for the winter workshops through the Season of Spiritual Renewal. Topics include using icons in prayer and preaching, including children and teens in worship, thinking theologically about music in worship and more. Get the details and sign up on the workshops page.

Christian leaders gather in prayer

Bishop Andrew Asbil and other Christian leaders will gather with Christians from across the GTA at an ecumenical prayer service to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at the North City Community Church, 377 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, in the Toronto District Christian High School. Sponsored by the Greater Toronto Area Christian Council of Churches, the service will feature music by the Salvation Army band and choirs from across the region. A reception will follow. For more information, email info@northcitychurch.ca.

Evening celebrates Christian unity

The Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius and the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine are hosting a gathering to celebrate the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Convent. The evening begins with Orthodox Vespers sung by members of the choir of Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Mission, followed by a light support and a talk by Dr. Tiffany Robinson on “The Shape and Architecture of the Sacred.” To attend, register through the convent guest house at guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201 ext. 305.

Cathedral hosts merry moments

St. James Cathedral is holding new 30-minute Christmas services for people who may not usually go to church. They will include well-known music and readings and a short homily from Dean Stephen Hance. Learn more on the cathedral’s website. There are six opportunities to attend so people can find one that suits their schedule, such as during their office lunch hour or after school pick-up:

Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Service celebrates Black heritage of the Church

The first service celebrating the Black heritage of the Church in the Diocese of Toronto was held on Feb. 25, 1996, at St. James Cathedral. To mark the 30th anniversary of this event, the cathedral is inviting Anglicans across the Diocese to a Eucharistic celebration celebrating the life and ministry of Black Anglicans in the Diocese on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. The preacher will be the Rev. Canon Dr. Stephen Fields.

Conference explores missional imagination

Do you feel a personal calling to mission that doesn’t seem to align with traditional approaches in the Church? Do you sense God inviting the Church to explore more creative approaches to mission but feel uncertain about the steps to take? The Missional Imagination Conference on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 aims to equip lay and ordained Christians to understand and engage with the need for imaginative and sustainable mission within the Church. Over a Thursday evening and a full Saturday online, the conference will include brief TED-style talks, discussion panels and group activities, led by a diverse array of practiced missioners, theologians and faith leaders from across Canada. Sign up online.

Resources

Parish seeking chairs

St. Anne, Toronto is renovating the chapel in its parish hall and is seeking 40-50 black chairs. Stackable and lightweight would be ideal. Contact Shari Ellis at shari.ellis@saintanne.ca.

Sisterhood seeking Companion applicants

In September 2025, the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will begin the ninth year of its Companions Program, an opportunity for women aged 21 and up to join the Sisters for 10 months as either a residential or an online companion. Residential companions live alongside the Sisters, worshipping, building community, learning from a healthy traditional community and developing spiritual disciplines that they carry into their future lives. Online companions explore being “monastics in the world” within the framework of work, studies or family life. Meeting through Zoom, they build community among themselves and with the Sisterhood, learn how to apply monastic values in their daily lives, and cultivate spiritual practices. Applications open Jan. 1 and close May 15. For more information, visit the Sisterhood’s website or contact Shannon Epp at companions@ssjd.ca.

Job postings

Diocese seeks DEI advisor

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto has a current vacancy for an experienced diversity, equity and inclusion advisor who will be responsible for leading the diocesan commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and reconciliation. This is a full-time, five-year contract role. See the full job post for more details.

Parish seeking executive administrator

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a highly motivated and organized parish executive administrator who will be responsible for all aspects of parish administration, providing support for the staff team and church as a whole, and taking on a variety of responsibilities to ensure programs, services and church volunteer groups are well equipped to exceed goals. See the job post for full details. To apply, submit your cover letter and resume to the rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by Jan. 6.

Parish nurse needed

Holy Trinity, Thornhill is seeking a part-time parish nurse who will develop, organize and maintain a health ministry in the parish by planning and setting out goals, working with an established health and wellness committee, and carrying out a healing ministry that promotes health and wholeness in the name of Jesus Christ. See the full job post for details or contact Laura Peetoom at 905-889-5931 ext. 21 or info@holytrinity-thornhill.ca.

The Common Table seeks director

The Common Table at the Church of the Redeemer is seeking a director who will oversee the program, ensuring services such as meals, outreach, healthcare access and social supports meet the needs of guests. See the full job post for details. To apply, forward your application to AdvisoryBoard@theredeemer.ca.

Diocese seeking Secretary of Synod

The Diocese has vacancy for a Secretary of Synod (corporate secretary) who will provide corporate governance and event-planning expertise. Candidates must have a high level of organizational and communication skills, event planning and project management expertise, and be able to work as a strategic partner with all levels of the Diocese, providing information and guidance on the Constitution and Canons. See the full job post for more details.

Cathedral seeks missioner

St. James Cathedral is seeking to appoint a full-time Canon Missioner, serving as a senior partner in the cathedral’s ministry leadership team to lead evangelism and discipleship, lay ministry and pastoral care. See the full job post for more details. To apply, email your cover letter and resume to Serena Li, dean’s assistant, at sli@stjamescathedral.ca.