Bulletin Board Dec. 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Reminders about transferring and retaining parish records

Before your parish sends any records to the diocesan Archives, you’ll need to fill out the Records Transfer form and send it to archives@toronto.anglican.ca. The Archives staff will confirm the details for transferring the records. They can only accept items marked as permanent retention. Read the Parish Records Retention Guidelines to help with records management in your parish. Records that don’t need to be kept permanently, are past retention and are no longer required should be destroyed on an annual basis. If records contain personal private information or sensitive parish information (including, but not limited to, bank account numbers, credit card numbers, payroll information or details of SIN) they should be securely shredded. All other material can be recycled. If you have any questions about records retention, contact Claire Wilton, diocesan Archivist, at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca.

Clergy reminded about T1213 approvals

If you haven’t yet submitted your 2022 T1213 paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and haven’t received a response from the CRA, follow up by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281. Forward your written CRA approval letter to Keri Stilling kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca by Jan. 14 or your housing will be treated as a taxable benefit.

Diocesan events

Save the date: Youth Leaders Theology Training Day

On Jan. 29, youth leaders are invited to spend a day learning from gifted speakers to become more confident in their theological knowledge and their ability to help youth explore theology. Participants will consider Anglican liturgy theologically and explore the practice of using the Daily Office. Attendance can be in-person or online. Register online.

SSJD hosts online retreat

On Jan. 22, the Rev. Canon Joanne Davies will lead “Deepest Winter Work: Caring for Grief.” Through conversation, listening and meditation, participants will begin the work of readying a real place for grief. The cost is $30. Learn more and register by Jan. 20 on the SSJD website.

External events

National church hosts online lessons & carols

Join Primate Linda Nicholls and Anglicans from coast to coast to coast in preparing for the coming of the Kingdom of God. The live event will take place on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Register online to get the link.

Resources

New social justice & advocacy resources available

The following new or updated resources are available:

Outreach Prayer Cycle 2021-22, on the Prayer Resources page

Parish Outreach Guide (with inspiring current examples from parishes) on the Advocacy Resources page

Newly updated COVID-19 guidelines for parish outreach ministries on the COVID-19 Updates page

The opening plenary session and workshops from this year’s Outreach & Advocacy Conference on the diocesan YouTube channel

Vestry motion coming soon

The Social Justice Vestry Motion for 2022, “Justice for Workers,” will be posted by 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 on the Vestry Motion page. You can look at the motion and supporting materials in advance of your vestry meeting in the new year.

Free choir robes available

Thirty-four choir robes in various sizes, plus a music director’s gown, are available free to any parish that needs them. They are Dorothy Shutter made-to-order robes in dark teal blue, all laundered and in very good condition. Pick-up in the Beach/east Toronto area. For more details, contact Joy at jolibays@netrover.com.

Job postings

Diocese seeks bishop’s administrative assistant

The Diocese is seeking an experienced administrative assistant who will support the work of the diocesan bishop’s office with calendar management, proactively responding to the administrative work of the department, and supporting the leaders in their roles on committees and with their portfolios. For full details about the position and how to apply, see the job post.

Executive director of foundation sought

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is seeking a fundraiser with a passion for relationship building and demonstrated experience securing large gifts to be its executive director. Currently the role is 60% time with the possibility of more hours as the foundation grows. See the job post for more details and to apply.

Parish seeks secretary

St. John, Willowdale is seeking a full-time church secretary. The successful candidate will be familiar with Microsoft Office, including Excel; word processing in both English and Chinese traditional characters; written and verbal communication in English and Cantonese Chinese; coordinating church operation and scheduling. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Parish seeking part-time administrator

St. Theodore of Canterbury in Willowdale is seeking a part-time (10 hours per week) administrator to help the parish live out its mission in the community. The successful applicant will be someone with excellent people skills, competence in word processing and database programs, and a desire to collaborate with a committed team of clergy and lay leaders. A full job description is available on the parish website. To apply, send a resume with brief cover letter to the Rev. Canon Andrea Budgey at theodorechurch@bellnet.ca.

Diocese seeking administration & Synod assistant

The Diocese is looking for an administrative assistant who will provide support to the executive director and play an important administrative role in the governance operations of the organization, particularly in coordinating and supporting the meetings and events that are critical to supporting its ministries. For details, see the job post.

Coordinator of music ministry wanted

St. Aidan, Toronto is seeking a coordinator of music ministry who will help to develop and shape a music vision for the church, build on its existing choir and musical talents, and expand the music ministry with different genres. Inclusion of children, youth and young adults in music ministry is an important goal. The successful candidate will be a flexible and creative individual with experience in choir and music leadership. For full details, see the job post. The deadline is Jan. 1.

Parish seeking administrator

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking an adept part-time administrator with great communication and organizational skills who loves the Church. The successful candidate will love working with people, have top-notch computer skills, appreciate the unique rhythm of the life of the Church, have a pastoral heart and want to work with an energetic and prayerful leadership team who are excited about building and growing God’s church in this dynamic neighbourhood. Competitive salary and benefits. Read the full job post to learn more. To apply, send a resume to both the Rev. Leigh Evan Silcox at priest-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca and the wardens at wardens@incarnationtoronto.ca.

Diocese seeks accounts payable clerk

The Diocese is looking for an accounts payable clerk to provide accurate and timely payables, prepare quarterly distributions from investments, issue grant distributions, recommend process improvements and support the Finance team with other accounting work and analysis. For full details, see the job post.

Assistant custodian wanted

St. George on Yonge is looking for someone to work Sunday afternoons, Tuesday evenings and occasionally other shifts as needed. The applicant should be punctual, reliable, capable of moving both furniture and garbage bins, and have relevant training or experience cleaning. You will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness and condition of the building and grounds, as well as the set-up and take-down of furniture for special events. Contact office@stgeorgestoronto.ca for a full job description and to submit a resume. It is diocesan policy that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Staff changes

Bishop’s Administrative Assistants take on new portfolios

Sue Willoughby and Jennipher Kean’s titles are now Bishop’s Administrative Assistant rather than area assistant. Sue will work exclusively with Bishop Kevin Robertson and his deaneries, while Jenn will work exclusively with Bishop Riscylla Shaw and her deaneries.

Kameela Deonanan (kdeonanan@toronto.anglican.ca) will be temporarily serving as a Bishop’s Administrative Assistant in Bishop Andrew Asbil’s office. She works with the three deaneries Bishop Asbil oversees (Etobicoke-Humber, Parkdale West-Toronto and York Central) and supports the work of postulancy, Momentum, youth ministry, ABAR training and some diocesan events.

Jennifer Bolender-King, the Diocesan Bishop’s Office Assistant, will continue in her role of supporting the work of the diocesan bishop’s office.

Donna Gulliver is no longer working with the Diocese as accounts payable clerk. Daniel Le has started as the new temporary accounts payable clerk. He will continue to use the email address dgulliver@toronto.anglican.ca for now.

Victoria Haruna has joined the Diocese as temporary Synod Assistant. You can reach her at vharuna@toronto.anglican.ca.