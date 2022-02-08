Bulletin Board Feb. 8

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Online submission open for 2021 annual returns

The online forms to submit 2021 incumbent’s and churchwardens’ annual returns are now available at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. The usernames and passwords for each parish are the same as in previous years. If you have questions about accessing the online forms, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca.

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

Before you complete your annual returns, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2021. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Lily Chow at lchow@toronto.anglican.ca.

Screening reminder for high-risk ministries

As annual vestry meetings approach, incumbents and churchwardens are asked to make sure that individuals nominated for election to high-risk ministry positions (particularly churchwarden) are aware of the screening requirements under the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. It’s important that we’re upfront with these requirements so people can make informed choices about how they’d like to offer their gifts. Remind those nominated for high-risk ministry positions that they’ll be required to participate in the screening process before they start their new ministry. There are 11 items that must be completed for high-risk ministry positions, including:

completing a police record check using the diocesan-approved process

participating in Sexual Misconduct Policy training

For more information, read the Implementing Screening Standards section of the diocesan website.

Diocesan events

Service celebrates Black history

Black Anglicans of Canada invites all Anglicans to the 27th annual Celebration of the Black Heritage of Our Church on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. This will be the first time Black Anglicans will gather virtually from across Canada for this service. The annual celebration began in the Diocese of Toronto 26 years ago and was inspired by the late Dr. Romney Moseley, whose life and witness will be remembered this year on the 30th anniversary of his death. You can tune in live on the Black Anglicans of Canada YouTube channel.

Save the date: ACW annual general meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting by Zoom on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Renewed for Change.” A registration link will be available by April 1. For more details, call 416-363-0018 and leave a message, or email acw@toronto.anglican.ca.

Workshop explores sustaining refugee committee volunteers

The Diocesan Refugee Network is hosting an online workshop on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. about sustaining refugee committee volunteers in the face of compassion fatigue and burnout. The panel of speakers includes Mary Jo Leddy, the Rev. Canon Douglas Graydon and Suzanne Lawson, ODT. Register online.

Reconciliation Walk series resumes

The Reconciliation Walk series hosted by the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto Deanery will resume on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. with Nicole Meawasige (Anishinaabekwe), and Lorena Garvey (Anishinaabe Kwe), educators from the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres. They will give an overview of contemporary issues and impacts on Indigenous peoples and communities. Register online.

SSJD hosts online silent retreat

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine will host a silent virtually directed in-home retreat from March 22-24. This is an intentional date to be together with God in seclusion and silence. The fee is $110. Learn more and register by March 15 on the SSJD website.

External events

Series explores anti-Black racism and the Church

Several parishes in the Diocese of Huron present BlackHistory365, a two-part virtual discussion examining the history of anti-Black racism with special emphasis on the Canadian context; the influence the Church has had on developing concepts of race and racism; and how people of faith can navigate race relations challenges, pursue racial healing and reconciliation, and work against anti-Black racism in practical but meaningful ways. Email the Rev. Steven Greene at stevegreene@diohuron.org to register for the two sessions:

“We’re Rooted Here and They Can’t Pull Us Up” on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

“Trouble I’ve Seen: Evolving Concepts of Race and Racism in the Church” on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Resources

Interfaith resources posted on website

The Bishop’s Committee on Interfaith Ministry has a new page on the diocesan website, with an introduction to the committee, a list of resources for interfaith ministry and more to come. You can find it at www.toronto.anglican.ca/interfaith.

Parishes reminded to share results of social justice motion

This year’s social justice vestry motion focuses on justice for workers, particularly those in precarious work. You can find the motion, together with supporting materials, on the Vestry Motion page. All parishes are invited to consider the motion, and any parish can amend it if that is the desire of its vestry. Share the results of the motion (along with any altered wording) with Elin Goulden, Social Justice & Advocacy Consultant, at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.

Lenten resource considers creation care

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has published a new resource for Lent 2022, “From Ecological Grief to Creational Hope: A Lent Curriculum for All Ages.” Written by biblical scholar and committee co-chair Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat, this six-week resource explores the biblical themes of creation’s groaning and lament as well as its hope for redemption. Each week includes a scripture passage with questions for reflection and discussion, prayers, suggested activities and action ideas, as well as links to explore further. The questions and activities can be adapted for individual, family, group or parish use, with specific suggestions for children and youth. You can find the resource on the Creation Care page.

Spend a year living in God’s rhythm

Are you contemplating the next steps on your journey? Do you want to experience life in community, learn more about prayers, serve others and take monastic values out into the world? Or perhaps you want to learn how to live as “monastics in the world” from the comfort of your own home. The Sisters of St. John the Divine are inviting applicants for its 11-month Companions program, either in-person or online, as they follow Jesus on the road of prayer, community, learning and service. Lean more about the online program or the in-person program.

Parishes invited to complete survey

The Faith, Worship and Ministry Committee of General Synod wants to hear from parishes about where you see interfaith opportunities and challenges before Anglican churches within the increasingly diverse spiritual landscape of Canada. Parishes are being asked to complete a short survey about interfaith relations in their local contexts. The deadline is Feb. 20.

Job postings

Parish seeks summer chaplain

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy that starts in late June. The candidate will work with people of all ages and work closely with the priest and outreach committee. The primary focus is a ministry of presence at St. George’s Church adjacent to Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Lake Simcoe. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with an interest in theological interpretation and historical buildings. Flexible hours but weekend work is essential, and your own transportation is required. Accommodations are not provided. Apply in writing by March 15 to parish@parishofgeorgina.org or Outreach Committee, Parish of Georgina, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0.

Ministry seeks board members

Flemingdon Park Ministry is seeking new board members willing to contribute their expertise to its volunteer board of management for a three-year term. The board is particularly interested in candidates with experience in the not-for-profit sector, fundraising/grant development, finance, communications, public relations and business management. To learn more and apply, see the attached description.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Timothy, North Toronto is looking for a person with outstanding personal and administrative skills to support its ministry on a full-time basis. For more details, see the position description. Send your application to office@sttimothy.ca.

Parish seeks secretary

St. John, Willowdale is seeking a full-time church secretary. The successful candidate will be familiar with Microsoft Office, including Excel; word processing in both English and Chinese traditional characters; written and verbal communication in English and Cantonese Chinese; coordinating church operation and scheduling. Send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Church seeks associate priest

St. John, York Mills is looking for a full-time ordained Anglican priest motivated and able to teach the gospel to both large and small groups to work with and complement its existing team of priest-in-charge, children’s minister and deacon, and a youth leader yet to be hired. The parish is looking for someone who is dynamic, flexible and organized, with initiative and follow-through on projects. Comfort in the use of media, facility with technology and passion for social justice and the marginalized would be assets. The parish is a welcoming community, trying to build intergenerational Christ-centred worship services and programming. To learn more, visit www.sjym.ca. Preferred start date by May 1. Apply to annecurtis@sympatico.ca by March 1.

Staff changes

Elin Goulden, Social Justice & Advocacy Consultant, will be on leave from Feb. 23 to April 3. In her absence, send any urgent questions about social justice in the Diocese to the Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig at maggie@web.net. Send reports on the social justice vestry motion to egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca.