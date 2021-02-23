Bulletin Board February 23

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Changes to episcopal area coverage

This week is Bishop Jenny Andison’s last as Area Bishop of York-Credit Valley, and the diocese is taking steps to ensure there is support for all deaneries and parishes.

Bishop Riscylla Shaw continues as the Area Bishop for Trent-Durham; she will also now have care of North Peel in York-Credit Valley, and Nottawasaga and Tecumseth in York-Simcoe.

Bishop Kevin Robertson continues to be Area Bishop for York-Scarborough, but has now taken on Mississauga in York-Credit Valley, and Holland and Huronia Deaneries in York-Simcoe.

Bishop Andrew Asbil has taken on York Central in York-Simcoe, and Etobicoke-Humber and Parkdale-Toronto West in York-Credit Valley.

If you are unsure of your deanery, check out the Area pages and find your parish. Bishop Riscylla Shaw will attend Area Council meetings in York-Simcoe, and Bishop Kevin Robertson will attend Area Council meetings in York-Credit Valley.

With transitions occurring amongst our administrative staff team also, the Diocese is covering off the Trent-Durham Area Office differently going forward. In addition to their existing responsibilities in York-Simcoe and York-Credit Valley, Jenn Kean and Arleane Ralph will be providing support to Bishop Riscylla Shaw together, with Jenn taking administrative responsibility for the deaneries of Peterborough and Victoria-Haliburton, and Arleane taking administrative responsibility for Durham-Northumberland and Oshawa. For a full break-down of how divisions have been made for the next few months, please see the attached chart.

Clergy and employees reminded to review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums:

If the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.”

If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If you feel that your information is not correct, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 ext. 239. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, you will need to complete paperwork to have them removed.

Tax documents mailed

Clergy should note that T4s and the T1223 forms for calculating their Clergy Residence Deduction for line 231 of their tax return will be mailed together in the same envelope on Feb. 25. If you do not receive these documents, contact Keri Stilling at kstilling@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021 (1-800-668-8932) ext. 239.

Diocesan Events

Black heritage service will be online

The diocese’s annual Black heritage service will be held on Zoom on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The service, which is in its 26th year, is usually held at St. Paul, Bloor Street but will be held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theme, “God’s People: Grounded in Faith, Filled with Hope, Called to Action,” reflects the context of the Anglican Church’s response to the issue of anti-Black racism and bias. A new feature of the celebration will be a moderated dialogue between Bishop Andrew Asbil and two young members of Black Anglicans of Canada, Aleshia Johnson and Brittany Hudson. You can register for the service here.

Black Anglicans of Canada to explore history of the Black Church in Canada

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 6-7 p.m., join Black Anglicans of Canada to explore the History of the Black Church in Canada with Ms. Natasha Henry, President of the Ontario Black History Society. Please register here

There is no charge, but donations may be made to Black Anglicans of Canada at https://blackanglicans.ca/donation/

Anglican Church Women to host annual general meeting

You are invited to the diocese’s Anglican Church Women’s annual general meeting, which will take place on Zoom on April 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This year’s meeting will feature an address from the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, and its theme is “Challenged to Move Forward”. The invitation with the registration link will be emailed to each church by March 19, 2021, and information will be on the Diocese of Toronto’s website by March 22, 2021. Download the meeting flyer.

Area Events

All Saints, King City hosts discussion series on Quest for Respect

During Lent, All Saints, King City will be hosting a Zoom discussion series on the book Quest For Respect: The Church and Indigenous Spirituality. This book, a compilation of over 40 contributors, will help us address the following questions: What is Indigenous spirituality, and why is it critical for Settler Christians to learn about it? What is the history of Indigenous–Christian encounter? How does spiritual abuse and violence continue today? How might we repair the damage done? And what does genuine respect really look like? The series of four sessions will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and sessions will be held every second Tuesday thereafter. For the Zoom link or more information, please contact the Rev. Michael Peterson at priest-allsaintskingcity@toronto.anglican.ca.

Resources

Apply for a grant from Anglican Foundation of Canada

Does your parish have a project for which funds are not easily accessed? It may be eligible for a grant from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. The Anglican Foundation of Canada seeks to provide abundant resources for innovative ministries, Anglican presence, and diverse infrastructure projects across the Canadian Church. Programs supported by the Foundation can range from building projects, accessibility upgrades, creative arts programs, theological student bursaries, camps, aboriginal prayer and peace circles, and much more.

Application deadlines for the Diocese of Toronto are March 1 and Aug. 1 each year. For more information, please contact Pamela Boisvert, Secretary of Synod, 416-363-6021 ext. 231 (800-668-8932).

Creation care fast resource created for Lent

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has produced a resource for Anglicans who want to undertake a fast during Lent that focuses on creation and issues related to the climate crisis. A Fast for the Earth: Lent 2021 provides a fast for each week of Lent, which began on Feb. 17 and ends on Apr. 3. It begins with a meat fast followed by a consumption fast, a food waste fast, a water fast, an injustice fast, an electricity fast and an ignorance fast. It concludes with a resurrection feast for Easter on Apr. 4. In addition to the full resource, there are also week-by-week pages with ideas to participate in each fast. Find the full resource and helpful tips for participating in the fast each week here.

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

In light of growing concerns about anti-Black and other forms of racism in our society, and the Diocese’s commitment to rolling out anti-racism/anti-bias training for clergy, staff, and volunteer leaders in 2021, this year’s motion calls parishes to acknowledge the sinfulness of racism and to take action to recognize and dismantle racism within our secular institutions, our Church, and our own hearts. The text of the motion, with a backgrounder and some suggestions for parish action, can be found here.

Job Postings

St. John, Willowdale, seeks pastor for children & young families

St. John, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish, seeks a part-time pastor for Sunday school children, and for their families to support faith formation at home. Related experience required; theological or pastoral training preferred. Please send a resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

St. John, York Mills seeks youth faith facilitator

St John, York Mills is seeking a part time youth faith facilitator. The successful applicant should be engaging, creative and able to conduct a variety of activities to build rapport with youth aged 11 to 18. They should be open to helping youth with their concerns and giving them faith-based guidance. They should be very familiar with the different types of social media being used by different age groups and be able to use these for outreach. Applications should include an outline of previous experience working with children and youth and the types of activities the applicant would feel comfortable conducting. Applications including references can be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. John, York Mills seeks singer

St John, York Mills is seeking a part time singer to lead contemporary evangelical praise and worship music and work under the direction of our director of music. The successful applicant should have musical talent that spiritually engages and draws people into worship. They should be flexible, energetic, adaptable and an enthusiastic team player. They should be able to sing and also ideally play an instrument. They must be able to read music. An application with references and samples of work (YouTube links or emailed video recordings) should be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

Staff Changes

Allan McKee has resigned his position as Digital Communications Coordinator, effective Feb. 24. Communications inquiries can be sent to Stuart Mann, Director of Communications.