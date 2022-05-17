Bulletin Board May 17

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Youth leaders invited to retreat

Youth leaders in the Diocese are invited to the annual Spark! retreat, a day of worship, prayer and discussion on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation, Toronto. Participants will discuss the book The Love That is God. Lunch is provided. Register online.

Save the date: ReCharge retreat

The annual ReCharge youth retreat is back this year, scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at Muskoka Woods. More details and registration will come soon.

Tending the Soul wrapping up

The final two sessions of Tending the Soul will take place at noon on May 19 (stories of generosity and the transformative impact of giving) and May 26 (adult education in an age of Zoom burn-out). Join the conversation on Facebook or on YouTube. Videos of past sessions are available on the diocesan YouTube channel.

Area events

Area explores children & youth ministry

Children and youth ministry staff and volunteers in York-Credit Valley, along with clergy, parents and anyone interested, are invited to attend a day of hope and renewal on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. The session will look at strategies for rebuilding these ministries as churches reopen. Register online or contact bhsjubilee2020@gmail.com for more information.

External events

Free webinars consider ecumenism

The Trinity College Divinity Associates are presenting a free online conference on May 25-26. What is the role of ecumenism in this era? What have we learned from more than 60 years of ecumenism? What new shoots are emerging? Presentations and panel discussions will cover local, Canadian and international contexts, as well as Anglican-Roman Catholic relations and theological education. Choose any or all of the five webinars. For the detailed agenda and to register, visit the Trinity College website. Contact matthewkieswetter@diohuron.org with any questions.

Webinar examines the beatitudes in a time of violence and war

Voices for Peace presents its fourth annual conference online on May 24 at 7 p.m. Creating a culture of peace means embracing the radical vision of the beatitudes. In this free webinar, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” author Robert Ellsberg will explore the beatitudes in this time of violence and war. Register online for free.

Conference gathers justice-minded Christians

Justice-minded Christians across Canada are invited to Seeking Justice 2022, a virtual conference hosted by Citizens for Public Justice from May 25-27. Participants will explore living examples of what it looks like to seek justice within institutions and co-create more just, faithful and healthy ways of relating to each other and all of creation. Learn more and register at www.cpj.ca/sj2022.

Resources

Scholarship supports courses in the Holy Land

Do you know someone who would love the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Jesus in the biblical lands, study scripture and visit the holy places? The Most Reverend Frederick James Hiltz Scholarship Fund will cover most of the costs of travel and a 10-day course at St. George’s College Jerusalem and is available to any cleric, member of a religious order or senior lay person in the Anglican Church of Canada. To learn more, read the invitation letter and download the guidelines and application form from the Grants & Funding page (documents updated for 2022).

Resource explores justice priorities in election

Ontario goes to the polls on June 2. How can we as Anglicans bring together our call to care for our neighbours and the earth with our provincial vote? Visit www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac for a resource that explores diocesan justice priorities in a non-partisan way and offers questions to ask of prospective candidates.

Job postings

Parish seeks short-term administrator

Christ the King, Etobicoke is looking for a parish administrator to begin a short-term assignment as soon as possible. The position is 10-15 hours per week with a salary of $20-25 per hour, depending on experience. Duties will include assisting the clergy and churchwardens with parish administration; answering phones and emails; filing and updating records; and engaging with renters, volunteers and visitors. This is a short-term role, anticipating the appointment of a new priest in the next 2-3 months, but the applicant could choose to apply for the permanent position. To learn more, contact the Rev. Vernal Savage at vernalssavage@hotmail.com or 416-809-6741.

Parish administrator wanted

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff, is hiring a part-time parish administrator to look after the day-to-day office life of the parish. The administrator works closely with the clergy, parish musician, wardens and other volunteers. This position is eligible for in-person or hybrid working arrangements. Learn more on the parish’s website. To apply, submit your CV to admin@stnicholasbirchcliff.com by May 31.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Augustine of Canterbury, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator to manage its day-to-day operations and be the main contact for a number of organizations that use the building as tenants. It’s possible that the position could be paired with neighbouring Anglican parishes seeking similar talent to create a full-time work schedule. Pay will be commensurate with experience for up to 20 hours per week on average. For more details, see the full job post. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to the Rev. Megan Jull at info@saintaugustine.ca.

Parish administrator wanted

Christ Church, Stouffville is seeking a part-time parish administrator to staff its office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in mid-August. The role is key in assisting the incumbent, churchwardens and treasurer with the effective administration of the parish, as well as responding to inquiries to the parish office from those seeking support or ministry help. The ideal candidate will be pleasant and pastorally sensitive, well organized and with a high degree of computer skills. On-the-job training will be provided. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to cynthiapaulikot@stouffvilleanglican.ca by June 1.

Parish seeks coordinator

Trinity East (Little Trinity) is seeking a coordinator to meet with others and help them discover the gifts God has given them to engage in the communal life and ministry of the parish. The successful candidate will also long to see and help use the creative gifts God has given the Church in worship and engagement with the wider culture. Learn more on Little Trinity’s website. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to admin@littletrinity.org by Sept. 1.

Music director wanted

Christ Church, Scarborough Village is seeking a music director who will come alongside the pastoral staff, choir and congregation to enhance traditional and contemporary Anglican liturgy by providing thoughtful and skillful music leadership. This is a permanent part-time position of 10-12 hours a week. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience following the RCCO scale. See the full job post. Submit a cover letter and resume by July 1 to priest@christchurchscarborough.com.

Parish seeking music director

St. John Willowdale, a multicultural parish, is seeking a music director for its English service, to conduct the English service occasional choir and serve as organist for 1-2 Sundays a month. This is a part-time position. To apply, submit your resume in confidence to the Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com.

Music director sought

Christ Church, Deer Park is looking for a music director to lead its music ministry. Duties include playing both organ and piano at Sunday services, leading the choir, and developing and continuing the rich music tradition at the parish. The position is 20 hours a week and would ideally begin before Sept. 1. Compensation will be based on RCCO guidelines and negotiated. Find a full description on the parish’s website. To submit an application or for inquiries, contact Amanda Jagt, director of parish operations, at 416-920-5211 ext. 22 or ajagt@christchurchdeerpark.org.

Parish seeks music director

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director who will enhance the church’s liturgies through music, lead the choir and encourage congregational singing and musical participation. This is a part-time position, with an average of 10 hours a week. To apply, submit your resume by May 20 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca. To learn more, see the full job post.

Director of music wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time director of music and organist to lead Sunday worship and music ministry. Pianists with a willingness to learn the organ over time will be considered. The position is open from May 15. Remuneration will be commensurate with experience and qualifications according to RCCO guidelines. To apply, send a full CV and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com c/o Organist Search. Read the full job ad to learn more.

Centre for Christian Studies hiring

The Centre for Christian Studies in Winnipeg is inviting applicants for two positions: principal and program staff. Join a dynamic, creative and supportive staff team that is passionate about theological education for deacons and others. For full job postings and descriptions, visit the centre’s website. The application deadline is May 27 for principal and June 3 for program staff.